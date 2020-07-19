domenica, Luglio 19, 2020
2,565 NEW COVID-19 CASES AND 3,057 RECOVERIES, MOH SAYS

(AGENPARL) – RIYADH (KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA), dom 19 luglio 2020

​​​According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), 2,565 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported today (Saturday) in the Kingdom; thus bringing the total number to 248,416 cases, including 51,751 active cases, receiving the necessary medical care. Of these, there are 2,182 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable. In addition, 3,057 cases have been recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 194,218 cases, all praise is due to Allah.

About 39% of the new reported cases are females, and 61% are males. Only 6% of the cases are older persons, 10% are children, and 84% are adults. Also, 40 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 2,447. Moreover, 62,364 new lab tests have been performed in the Kingdom.

It is worth mentioning that MOH has called all people to keen to frequently wash their hands with water and soap, as it is the major shield against COVID-19, and to wear medical or cloth face masks, or any mouth-nose covers, except those who are alone in a closed area. 

MOH reiterated that anyone, who has symptoms or wants an assessment, can use the self-assessment service on «Mawid» app. Those, who have questions, can also inquire or seek advice by calling the 937-Service Center, available 24/7. The Center is now made closer to everyone than ever. The public can also benefit from its interactive services through WhatsApp app. on the number . They can have access to health information and updates on COVID-19. The service also provides users with information on blood donation and primary health care centers (PHCs). Besides, it enables them to reserve appointments.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.sa/en/Ministry/MediaCenter/News/Pages/News-2020-07-18-001.aspx

