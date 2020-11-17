25 YEARS FROM BOSNIA: THE CORPS IN CONTEMPORARY SECURITY

The Allied Rapid Reaction Corps provided the framework headquarters for the international intervention in Bosnia under the command of then General Michael Walker. 25 years later the ARRC has taken up its role as the first NATO War Fighting Corps to be held at readiness since the end of the Cold War. Under the command of Lieutenant General Sir Edward Smyth-Osbourne the corps stands at the heart of NATO’s deterrence posture. But how have corps level operations evolved in the intervening 25 years? To explore the role of the modern corps, and to reflect on the lessons of ARRC’s previous operational deployments.

RUSI is hosting a virtual discussion between now Field Marshall the Lord Walker of Aldringham and Lieutenant General Sir Ed Smyth-Osbourne.

The event will be chaired by RUSI’s Director of Military Sciences, Professor Peter Roberts. Together they will compare the challenges facing the corps echelon today, and 25 years ago.

