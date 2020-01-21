21 Gennaio 2020
25 EX-OFWS BENEFIT FROM OWWA REINTEGRATION PROGRAM
25 EX-OFWS BENEFIT FROM OWWA REINTEGRATION PROGRAM

(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), mar 21 gennaio 2020

OIC OWWA 2 Director (fourth from L) attends the graduation ceremony of 25 former OFWs who have undergone a skills training of the agency’s reintegration program held at Salindingan, City of Ilagan on January 15, 2020. (Photo from OWWA 2)

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela, Jan. 21 (PIA) – At least 25 former Overseas Filipino Workers from this city availed of the reintegration program of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Regional Office No. 2.

The 25 OFWs are members of the Salindingan OFW Association in the City of Ilagan who have undergone skills training for almost a month on dressmaking held at the community center.

OWWA-2, in partnership with the Isabela School of Arts and Trades (ISAT), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) – Isabela and the local government unit of City of Ilagan, implemented the program where these group of OFWs have availed of.

OWWA-2 OIC Regional Director Luzviminda Tumaliuan said the reintegration program offers livelihood opportunities to OFWs who have finished contracts and have no wish to go back to work abroad.

“The program is also offered to distressed OFWs by way of self-employment or livelihood project as a means of income-generation for the family even after their overseas employment,” Tumaliuan added.

Meanwhile, Perlita Gaoiran, City of Ilagan SP Ex-officio member, representing the Indigenous People’s sector, assured that the city government will continue to assist displaced OFWs in the city in partnership with other government agencies. (ALM/MDCT/MGE/PIA 2-Isabela)

Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1032889

