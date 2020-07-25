sabato, Luglio 25, 2020
Agenparl

25/08/2020: NATIONAL ACCOUNTS, JUNE 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NORGE, sab 25 luglio 2020 The national accounts provide an overview of the state and development in the Norwegian economy. Key figures are gross domestic product (GDP), consumption, gross investment, exports and imports, employment and wages, profitability in industries and productivity. 1st to 3rd quarter is published with monthly national accounts in May, August and November. 4th quarter will be published February the following year, figures for t-2 in August.

Fonte/Source: http://www.ssb.no/en/nasjonalregnskap-og-konjunkturer/statistikker/knr/maaned

