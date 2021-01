(AGENPARL) – STRASBOURG, gio 28 gennaio 2021 Strasbourg, 25.01.2021 – Rik Daems, re-elected today for a second one-year term as President of the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly (PACE), thanked members for their confidence and welcomed the holding of PACE’s first hybrid plenary session.

In his re-investiture speech, he stressed that…

Fonte/Source: http://assembly.coe.int/nw/xml/News/News-View-EN.asp?newsid=8169&lang=2