24 HOUR PUBLIC ACCESS DEFIBRILLATOR AT PENINSULA CAMPUS

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), gio 19 novembre 2020

19 November 2020

The Department of Paramedicine and DefibsPlus were delighted to celebrate World Restart a Heart Day this year with the installation of a 24/7 public access Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) at the entrance to the George Jenkins Theatre on our Peninsula Campus.

This vital piece of life saving equipment is available to staff, students and members of the local community in case of cardiac emergencies. Early bystander CPR and public access defibrillation greatly increase the survival rates for out of hospital cardiac arrest. Remember, you do not need training to use an AED, simple turn it on and follow the audible instructions.

There are an additional five AEDs on Peninsula Campus, find out where they are located here.

How would you find the nearest AED when you are off campus? Ambulance Victoria have an AED registry that will tell you the location of your nearest AED and when it is available. Check for AEDs near you here.

The Heartsmart Program

In partnership with Defibsplus Pty Ltd and RMS, the Department of Paramedicine at Peninsula campus have developed a free online CPR and AED training program called the Heartsmart Program.’

Course Overview

The Heartsmart program is designed to empower individuals to provide immediate care for cardiac arrest patients, including recognition, hands-only CPR and public access defibrillation. The program consists of four modules, each with an associated mini quiz:

Module 1 – Heart-Safe Communities

Module 2 – Hands-only CPR

Module 3 – How to use and AED

Module 4 – Putting it altogether

Once participants have competed all four modules, they will receive a ‘Certificate of Completion’ from the Department of Paramedicine at Monash University.

Why not take 30 minutes with your family this evening, to learn how to provide hands-only CPR and defibrillation? Wouldn’t you want to know what to do, if somebody you loved needed your help?

More information about the program including an outline of each of the modules and how to enrol can be found here.

Fonte/Source: https://www.monash.edu/about/our-locations/peninsula-campus/news-events/articles/24-hour-public-access-Defibrillator-at-Peninsula-Campus