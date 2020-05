(AGENPARL) – NORGE, sab 23 maggio 2020 The final/preliminary figures for international reserves and foreign currency liquidity are published monthly on behalf of Norges Bank, the central bank of Norway. Publishing of these figures is a part of the central banks obligations according to IMF’s Special Dissemination Standard (SDDS).

Fonte/Source: http://www.ssb.no/en/utenriksokonomi/statistikker/intrevm/maaned-endelige