CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Jan. 20 (PIA) — A total of 22 posters were created by the local artists of Northern Mindanao and Caraga regions as their official entry for the Poster Making contest of the 4th Infantry “Diamond” Division as part of the commemoration of its 50th founding anniversary.

A simple ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted on Saturday, January 18, at the 2nd floor Art Area of Limketkai Center, this city, where the posters were displayed for two days.

MGen Franco Nemesio Gacal, Commander of the 4th Infantry Division together with Director Manuel Orduña of National Intelligence Coordinating Agency-X evaluates one of the entries to the 4ID’s Poster Making Contest.

The activity was attended by MGen Franco Nemesio Gacal, Commander 4ID together with the judges: Director Mylah Faye Aurora Cariño of NEDA X; Director Manuel Orduña of NICA X; Marigold Cherie Garrido, Regional Operational Director (ROD) Chief of TESDA X; Atty. Fel Lester Brillantes, Division Chief, DTI X; Olive Adrienne Barba, Legal Admin Assistant; DTI X, LTC Ricky Canatoy of 4ID; Errol Balcos, Visual Artist, National Committee for Culture and Arts; Pennessencio Estarte, Manage Art Studio and Mini Library; and Ryan Casiño, CEO, Ophir Arts Central.

Kent Ivan Sabote, a grade 9 student of Macasandig National High School painted a poster using the medium acrylic. He said that the soldiers of 4ID have inspired him. “The soldiers are our silent heroes. I want to portray to the people that we enjoy peace today because of them.”

The artists who joined the contest vary from ages 8 to 60 years old and created the posters following the theme of the 4ID 50th Founding Anniversary which is “50 Years of Excellence in Serving the People and Securing the Land.” They were also given sub-themes to plan for their outputs. After the drawing time given, the artists were able to submit their artworks and mediums used vary from acrylic, elastomeric and digital paint.

Errol Balcos, one of the judges said, “I seldom see posters made about our soldiers and I am very happy to see the different interpretations of the artists on how our military upholds peace in our country.”

For his part, MGen Gacal said, “We are very happy and honored to witness the artists’ portrayal of the noble profession of the Philippine Army. Their posters have exceeded our expectations.” “Even if we haven’t announced the victors yet, we consider all of them winners, for we are thankful that they were able to tell our stories and sacrifices through art. Their artworks fuel our drive to do more and to give more for our country to be even more peaceful than today.”

The winners of the 4ID Poster Making contest will receive the following prizes: 3rd place P7,000 pesos, 2nd place P and 1st place P. (4ID)

