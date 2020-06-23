22 JUNE COVID-19 UPDATE

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, mar 23 giugno 2020

Good evening Bermuda.

I trust that all fathers had a wonderful Father’s Day weekend.

Today we will cover a number of topics ranging from the latest COVID-19 testing results; an update from the Ministry of Health, to the strategy at the LF Wade International Airport to protect workers, passengers and our community as we safely reopen our borders and put our people back to work.

Today, I am joined by the Minister of Health, Minister Kim Wilson, the President of Skyport, Mr. Aaron Adderley and the Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Caines is here to answer questions from the media.

Before the Minister of Health provides her updates, I’d like to take a moment to address the recent incidents of violence, which should disturb all of us, and that community-minded Bermudians find repugnant and universally condemned.

We have emerged from a weekend marred by horrific acts of violence committed against a female by a group of males. It is not surprising that many are wrestling with the question of how we can better live in peace with each other on our small island of Bermuda. The violence we see is a symptom of a deeper problem within our society. Whether it is the racial imbalance in employment and opportunities, or the racial disparities in wages and life outcomes, the ongoing cycle of violence is a manifestation of hundreds of years of abuse and trauma.

Too many of our young men feel disconnected and disenchanted within our society. And around the world, it has been proven that those who do not see a place for themselves, or a value from society will, in many cases, not care if their actions, destroy that society.

Words do matter, but only to an extent. Continued community action is needed to make our young black men feel valued and included. Action that creates opportunities for achievement, validation, and positive transformation will help bring our disaffected, and disenchanted youth back into the bosom of a loving, caring and inclusive Bermuda. I am grateful to everyone who continues the work to make this a reality. The government will continue to support those actions, and I know that the Minister of National Security will continue the work in this sphere to tackle the root causes, which are manifesting in this abhorrent violence.

Now, we’ll hear from the Minister of Health, on the latest COVID-19 test results and other pressing matters as our ministry keeps for you to safe from the novel coronavirus.

MINISTER OF HEALTH SPEAKS

Thank you very much, Minister of Health, and it is great certainly to hear inside of your update today that Bermuda’s status has been upgraded by the World Health Organization to Sporadic Cases up from clusters of cases.

It will take a lot of work and effort to keep us there as a country, but it’s important, Bermuda, that you adhere to the health guidance, which has been given and continue to do what is necessary to protect you and your families, so we can keep the transmission of this virus, at a minimum.

The reopening of LF Wade International Airport is a critical part of getting Bermudians back to work. Yet we recognize that we cannot open the airport until we are in a position to protect our Bermudian workers at the airport, protect our hospitality workers and protect the people who enter our jurisdiction. Today we are joined by Mr. Aaron Adderley, President of Skyport who will provide an update on the procedures being put in place at the airport for the benefit and safety of all.

AARON ADDERLEY SPEAKS

Thank you Mr. Adderley.

I know that many Bermudians are concerned about the reopening of our borders, especially with the news that other countries do not have rigorous controls in place that we have established in Bermuda. Increases in spikes in other places are cause for concern, but I am confident that our regime is robust. In Bermuda, we do not have a mass tourism market, and as is being stated, though the airports are going to reopen the flights are going to be slow to pick up, so I’m certain that the month of July will allow us to continue to streamline our process. But, with the testing requirements before persons board the flight, in addition to testing on arrival, we’re confident that we’ll be able to keep the country safe.

The Cabinet Committee on reopening the economy met earlier today, and will be making a recommendation for Cabinet’s consideration tomorrow. Full details regarding Phase 4 will be shared, at this press conference on Thursday. However, at this time we are still on track for Phase 4 to commence at the expiration of the state of emergency, next week Wednesday. Last week Thursday when reviewing items in Phase 3B left out changes that were in law to allow community clubs and members’ clubs to provide outdoor bar services.

These clubs are a linchpin in the social fabric of our community and serve as meeting places, sports centers and home to good food and fellowship. In keeping with what was done for other establishments, community clubs and members clubs were included in the last round of amendments for Phase 3B, and as of last week Thursday, were allowed to operate on the same basis as bars, providing outdoor service if they held a liquor license.

The regulations require that tables be at least six feet apart, or where that is not reasonably practicable separated by barriers of at least six and a half feet high. No group at any one table should exceed ten persons, and no groups shall exceed 20 persons in total. No customer shall stand at the bar or elsewhere, and indoor areas of the bars shall remain closed.

Access to toilets are permitted in accordance with the directions issued by the Ministry of Health. I would like to apologize for missing this on Thursday, as I know I got a number of questions afterwards, as I promised the week before that those be included in Phase 3B. They were actually included in the changes that were made by the Governor last week Thursday. However, I did not include them in my remarks and therefore I apologize.

Just a few more announcements before we take questions. I’ve been informed that Dr. Carika Weldon and the team at the Bermuda Government Molecular Diagnostic Lab have launched a WhatsApp service. This will be similar to the government WhatsApp service and will provide updates and provide answers to questions and queries from the public.

To get in touch with this WhatsApp service, please add 441-500-1982. I’ll say that one more time, 500-1982 to your contacts and send them a WhatsApp message to sign up for the service. And of course the government WhatsApp service continues to provide information to the public, and I encourage everyone, if you have not yet signed up for the government’s WhatsApp service, please add the phone number, 504-6045, to your contacts and send us a message, a simple message and said ‘hi’, and you will receive updates from the government.

I’m now happy to take any questions from members of the media at this time.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.bm/articles/22-june-covid-19-update