2,2’-DIPYRIDYL DISELENIDE (PY2SE2) INDUCES G1 ARREST AND APOPTOSIS IN HUMAN LUNG CARCINOMA (A549) CELLS THROUGH ROS SCAVENGING & REDUCTIVE STRESS

Organo-diselenides are well documented for pro-oxidant effects in tumor cells. However, the present study demonstrated that 2,2’-dipyridyl diselenide (Py 2 Se 2 ) induced cytotoxicity in human non-small cell lung carcinoma (A549) cells through reductive stress marked by a significant decrease in the basal level of reactive oxygen species and a concurrent increase in the ratio of reduced (GSH) and oxidised (GSSG) glutathione. The IC 50 (concentration inducing 50% cytotoxicity) of Py 2 Se 2 in A549 and human normal lung fibroblast (WI38) cells was ~ 8.5 µM and ~ 5.5 µM respectively indicating that Py 2 Se 2 did not exhibit selective toxicity towards cancer cells. Cell free studies indicated that Py 2 Se 2 acted as a substrate of thioredoxin reductase (TrxR) and accordingly it was proposed that TrxR mediated reduction of Py 2 Se 2 within cells might be generating intermediates leading to reductive environment. Despite generating reducing environment, Py 2 Se 2 caused significant DNA damage, G1 phase arrest and apoptosis. The mechanistic investigation revealed that Py2Se2 mediated G1 arrest was mediated through up-regulation of p21 transcript in a p53 independent manner. Further, the apoptotic effects of Py 2 Se 2 were associated with the increase in the levels of unfolded protein response markers like BiP and CHOP, mitochondrial permeability (JC1) and apoptotic markers such as cleaved caspase-3 and poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase. Finally, pre-treatment of N-acetylcysteine (stimulator of GSH biosynthesis) or L-buthionine sulfoxide (inhibitor of GSH biosynthesis) increased and decreased the Py 2 Se 2 mediated apoptosis respectively. This confirmed that cytotoxicity of Py 2 Se 2 in A549 cells was triggered through reductive stress.