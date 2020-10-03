21 MEN ARRESTED IN BRADFORD FOLLOWING NON-RECENT ALLEGATIONS OF CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), sab 03 ottobre 2020

Friday 2 October, 2020

Police investigating non-recent allegations of child sexual abuse in Bradford have arrested 21 men as part of an arrest operation.

The individuals were arrested from addresses in Bradford, Shipley and Keighley during a three-week operation.

All 21 men, aged between 33 and 41 have been interviewed and released pending further enquiries.

The allegations relate to offences, which are reported to have occurred in the District between 2001 and 2009 and relate to one female victim.

Detective Superintendent Sarah Jones, of Bradford District Police, said: “This investigation forms part of West Yorkshire Police’s commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children. “Tackling child abuse is not something that any one agency can do in isolation though which is why we work closely with local authorities and other organisations and charities to support victims, bring offenders to justice and make our communities safer. “We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or historic, to report it to the police. Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kind of offences.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/21-men-arrested-bradford-following-non-recent-allegations-child-sexual-abuse