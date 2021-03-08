lunedì, Marzo 8, 2021
20TH ANNUAL WORLD CONGRESS ON NEONATOLOGY

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), lun 08 marzo 2021 We are pleased to welcome you to participate in the “20th Annual World Congress on Neonatology” which is going to be held during September 20-21, 2021 at Vancouver, Canada. Neonatal 2021 will consist of comprehensive talks, special sessions, oral and poster presentations of peer-reviewed contributed papers.

For more details, Click: https://neonatal.conferenceseries.com/

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Calendar/Meetings/2021/09/20th-Annual-World-Congress-on–Neonatology/

