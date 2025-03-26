GE Aerospace annuncia investimenti nei siti europei

(AGENPARL) – Wed 26 March 2025 PRESS RELEASE
GE Aerospace to Invest € 78 million in European Manufacturing in
Investment will support engine quality and delivery for customers by expanding
capacity, refreshing equipment and scaling innovation in Europe.
Brussels, Belgium – March 26, 2025 – GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) announced today
plans to invest more than € 78 million in its manufacturing sites across Europe during
2025.
This strategic investment aims to increase overall capacity, expand key facilities, and
ensure quality for both commercial and defense customers. Additionally, it will support
further scaling production of next-generation components made from advanced
materials and innovative manufacturing processes to enhance the range, power,
durability and efficiency of aircraft engines. Over 500 jobs will be open across sites in
Europe in 2025.
“This new significant investment will ensure that we continue to meet the evolving
needs of the aerospace industry in Europe,” said Riccardo Procacci, President and
CEO, Propulsion and Additive Technologies at GE Aerospace. “It is also evidence of
our strong commitment to supporting the communities and economies where we
operate.”
A significant portion of the investment will be allocated toward additional engine test
cells, new equipment, and cutting-edge technology, including AI-enabled inspection
techniques. These enhancements will support the production of components for both
narrow- and widebody aircraft engines, as well as military fighter jet and helicopter
engines.
Investments are being made across five European countries, equipping suppliers with
specialized tools and customized dies to ensure the use of the latest manufacturing
technology, further reducing defects. The country-specific breakdown is as follows:
Italy: € 55.6 million: new test cells and new capabilities for current ones,
additional equipment to support ramp and continuity, inspection technology, new
tooling and structure across several sites that produce aircraft engines, along
with engines for military fighter jets and helicopters.
Poland: € 11.6 million: additional machines, equipment and structures, upgrades
to building and utilities to support the production of components used in aircraft
engines, along with military rotorcraft engines, across multiple sites.
Czech Republic: € 5.4 million: new machines, equipment, tooling and upgrades
to building utilities in support of producing components used in turboprop
engines.
United Kingdom: € 3.3 million: additional machines and production set-ups
needed for new component manufacturing, along with equipment to service
propeller systems.
Romania: € 2.3 million: new machine used to create precise complex shapes
from metal, additional machines, more tooling, and upgrades to the building’s
utilities.
Following last year’s €64 million investment in manufacturing and broader €122 million
investment in Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) and component repair
facilities in Europe, this latest commitment reinforces GE Aerospace’s dedication to
European workers, suppliers, and communities—further solidifying its position as an
industry leader deeply embedded in the European aerospace ecosystem.
GE Aerospace continues to promote building a skilled aerospace workforce, including
supporting various apprenticeship programs throughout Europe, such as in the United
Kingdom and Poland that train around 100 individuals annually. To support the broader
manufacturing industry, last year it announced the expansion of its Next Engineers
program to Poland. The company donated to the ITS Academy in Torino, Italy to
support its manufacturing training programs.
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) is a global leader in aerospace propulsion, services, and
systems, with an installed base of approximately 45,000 commercial and 25,000
military aircraft engines. With a team of 53,000 employees and over a century of
innovation, GE Aerospace is committed to shaping the future of flight, ensuring safety,
and lifting people across the world. Learn more at http://www.geaerospace.com.
