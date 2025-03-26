GE Aerospace annuncia investimenti nei siti europei

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 26 Marzo 2025

GE Aerospace to Invest € 78 million in European Manufacturing in

Investment will support engine quality and delivery for customers by expanding

capacity, refreshing equipment and scaling innovation in Europe.

Brussels, Belgium – March 26, 2025 – GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) announced today

plans to invest more than € 78 million in its manufacturing sites across Europe during

2025.

This strategic investment aims to increase overall capacity, expand key facilities, and

ensure quality for both commercial and defense customers. Additionally, it will support

further scaling production of next-generation components made from advanced

materials and innovative manufacturing processes to enhance the range, power,

durability and efficiency of aircraft engines. Over 500 jobs will be open across sites in

Europe in 2025.

“This new significant investment will ensure that we continue to meet the evolving

needs of the aerospace industry in Europe,” said Riccardo Procacci, President and

CEO, Propulsion and Additive Technologies at GE Aerospace. “It is also evidence of

our strong commitment to supporting the communities and economies where we

operate.”

A significant portion of the investment will be allocated toward additional engine test

cells, new equipment, and cutting-edge technology, including AI-enabled inspection

techniques. These enhancements will support the production of components for both

narrow- and widebody aircraft engines, as well as military fighter jet and helicopter

engines.

Investments are being made across five European countries, equipping suppliers with

specialized tools and customized dies to ensure the use of the latest manufacturing

technology, further reducing defects. The country-specific breakdown is as follows:

Italy: € 55.6 million: new test cells and new capabilities for current ones,

additional equipment to support ramp and continuity, inspection technology, new

tooling and structure across several sites that produce aircraft engines, along

with engines for military fighter jets and helicopters.

Poland: € 11.6 million: additional machines, equipment and structures, upgrades

to building and utilities to support the production of components used in aircraft

engines, along with military rotorcraft engines, across multiple sites.

Czech Republic: € 5.4 million: new machines, equipment, tooling and upgrades

to building utilities in support of producing components used in turboprop

engines.

United Kingdom: € 3.3 million: additional machines and production set-ups

needed for new component manufacturing, along with equipment to service

propeller systems.

Romania: € 2.3 million: new machine used to create precise complex shapes

from metal, additional machines, more tooling, and upgrades to the building’s

utilities.

Following last year’s €64 million investment in manufacturing and broader €122 million

investment in Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) and component repair

facilities in Europe, this latest commitment reinforces GE Aerospace’s dedication to

European workers, suppliers, and communities—further solidifying its position as an

industry leader deeply embedded in the European aerospace ecosystem.

GE Aerospace continues to promote building a skilled aerospace workforce, including

supporting various apprenticeship programs throughout Europe, such as in the United

Kingdom and Poland that train around 100 individuals annually. To support the broader

manufacturing industry, last year it announced the expansion of its Next Engineers

program to Poland. The company donated to the ITS Academy in Torino, Italy to

support its manufacturing training programs.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) is a global leader in aerospace propulsion, services, and

systems, with an installed base of approximately 45,000 commercial and 25,000

military aircraft engines. With a team of 53,000 employees and over a century of

innovation, GE Aerospace is committed to shaping the future of flight, ensuring safety,

and lifting people across the world. Learn more at http://www.geaerospace.com.

