Manitoba News Release: One Future. One People. One Manitoba. – Budget 2024

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 2 Aprile 2024

BUDGET 2024

Commitments for Rural Manitoba

Budget 2024 invests in rural families. It gives young farmers a fighting chance by lowering their

upfront costs, freezing Crown lands and re-opening MASC centres. It gives rural families better

health care closer to home by restoring the Rural Doctor Recruitment Fund, hiring more

paramedics and putting more ambulances on the road so help comes sooner in an emergency.

This budget will help seniors age in their home community with funds to build a new personal

care home in Lac du Bonnet, a new Eriksdale Emergency Room and expanded services at the

Neepawa Regional Health Centre, the Portage Regional Health Centre and the Boundary

Trails Health Centre.

Following through on the government’s commitment to lift the seven-year municipal funding

freeze, this budget will help communities thrive and grow with sustainable annual funding

increases and key investments in water and wastewater treatment as well as a new arena in

Lorette.

Budget 2024 will grow Manitoba’s economy, with a plan to ensure Manitoba’s agriculture

industry can thrive, helping producers feed Manitoba and feed the world. With new funds to

build up libraries, rec centres, schools and the new Dauphin Justice Centre, this budget will

ensure everyone in rural Manitoba has the services and support they need to build a good life.

Budget 2024’s rural investments include:

investing over $22 million in the expansion and improvement of medical transportation

services across the province;

restoring the Rural Doctor Recruitment Fund;

expanding the nurse float pool to allow nurses to work at multiple health-care facilities

throughout rural and northern Manitoba;

training and creating positions for advanced care paramedics to work in rural and northern

Manitoba;

continuing to support innovative health delivery with nurse practitioners through QDoc;

extending the gas tax cut to continue providing millions in relief for rural Manitoba;

investing $146.9 million total in Business Risk Management Programs including

AgriInsurance, Wildlife Damage Compensation, AgriStability and AgriInvest;

providing $135,000 for implementation of a veterinary strategy to help address a shortage

of veterinary professionals in Manitoba;

investing $200,000 to reopen two Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation service

centres;

increased funding for the Livestock Predation Prevention Strategy;

investments at Assiniboine Community College to support sustainable horticultural

practices;

increasing the loan amount eligible for the Young Farmer Rebate to $300,000 from

$200,000 and introducing a new lending fee credit for farmers under the age of 40;

providing for rural capital investments including the design of a new Eriksdale Emergency

Room;

constructing a new personal care home in Lac du Bonnet;

increasing policing grants by $13.7 million for rural and urban communities;

investing more than $4 million more in new, annual and sustainable funding for sport and

cultural organizations;

building the Lorette arena;

investing $635 million in capital projects for the health sector, which includes a one-time

investment of $110 million for health system capacity expansion including:

a new hospital, the Neepawa Regional Health Centre, which will be equipped to handle

a wider variety of specialty services;

a new Portage Regional Health Centre in Portage la Prairie;

a Community Service building and new beds for the Boundary Trails Heath Centre; and

a Western Manitoba Cancer Centre expansion.

providing a historic $24 million, a $4-million increase, to support the Manitoba Water

Services Board for the development of safe, affordable, and sustainable water and wastewater infrastructure in rural municipalities;

providing a $730,000 increase to support the Urban and Hometown Green Teams, which

provides funding to non-profit organizations, education authorities, Crown-Indigenous

Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) councils and municipal governments that

create summer jobs for youth aged 15 to 29;

investing $1.2 million to implement a new public libraries funding model;

increasing funding by $1.1 million for Integrated Youth Services, which brings total support

to $3.2 million, a 52 per cent increase from last year, which co-locates mental health

supports, addictions services, primary care, cultural and spiritual care, social services, and

housing resources for youth aged 12 to 29;

scoping, designing and consulting for the Centre for Justice facility in Dauphin that will keep

communities safe and bring culturally appropriate supports and vocational training to help

Manitobans when they are ready to turn their lives around;

funding to finish construction of new schools in Morden and Steinbach; and

investing $5.3 million in funding for ATV Manitoba and Snoman for off-road trail

maintenance, safety and rehabilitation to make trails more accessible for Manitoba families.

Commitments for Northern Manitoba

Budget 2024 will bring health care closer to home for First Nations and communities in the

north, with more nurses to work in health centres across the north, and more opportunities for

the next generation of students in Flin Flon and Swan River to choose a career in health care.

And for Manitobans in a medical emergency, safe, quick and reliable care will be provided with

a new 24/7 ambulance in Thompson, more advanced care paramedics and more funding for

helicopter medevac services for those living in remote communities.

Budget 2024 will deliver help to those who need it most, with new 24/7 sobering centres and

funding for mental health and addictions support, primary care, cultural and spiritual care,

social services and housing resources for young people.

Budget 2024 ensures communities in the north are safer and more connected than ever, with

new 24/7 safe spaces, rest stops along PTH 6, a new airport at Wasagamack First Nation and

a historic investment to reinstate the north/south winter road.

This budget delivers on the government’s commitment to build a strong relationship with

Manitoba communities, lifting the previous government’s seven-year funding freeze, providing

a sustainable annual funding increase to build projects like the Thompson pool.

Budget 2024’s northern investments include:

providing $16.1 million in ongoing funding for emergency ground transport including funding

a 24/7 ambulance in Thompson and the paramedics to support it;

funding of $291,000 for the expansion of the nurse float pool to allow nurses to work at

multiple health-care facilities throughout rural and northern Manitoba;

investing in MRI services for northern communities with a $1-million investment for a mobile

MRI in 2024-25 and installing a second permanent MRI in the Thompson General Hospital;

providing a $4.6-million funding increase for a helicopter medevac services for patient

transportation in northern Manitoba to transport high-acuity patients in remote areas;

improving health outcomes and providing culturally appropriate care for Indigenous

Manitobans including grant funding for Indigenous organizations and improving access to

dialysis services on Norway House and Pimicikamak Cree Nation;

addressing systemic racism in health care through training, targeted supports and

collaboration including working with regulatory colleges and post-secondary institutions to

remove barriers for First Nations, Métis and Inuit to become health-care providers;

returning birthing services to the north with supports for on-reserve births in communities;

making a $3.6-million capital investment in the University College of the North’s campuses

in Flin Flon and Swan River for the training of licensed practical nurses;

extending the gas tax cut to continue providing millions in relief for northern communities;

providing $250,000 in funding for a 24/7 sobering centre in Thompson;

providing $2.5 million to support expert-led harm reduction supports and treatment

including new initiatives in drug testing in northern Manitoba;

investing $135,000 for the implementation of a veterinary strategy to help address a

shortage of veterinary professionals in Manitoba;

increasing the operating funding for municipalities and CIRNAC communities by $58.9

million ($51.6 million for operating grants and $7.3 million for capital grants), and investing

more than $4 million more in new, annual and sustainable funding for sport and cultural

organizations including the Thompson pool;

providing a $730,000 increase to support the Urban and Hometown Green Teams, which

provides funding to non-profit organizations, education authorities, CIRNAC councils and

municipal governments that create summer jobs for youth aged 15 to 29;

providing a $1.1-million increase for Integrated Youth Services, which brings total support

to $3.2 million, a 52 per cent increase from last year, which co-locates mental health

supports, addictions services, primary care, cultural and spiritual care, social services and

housing resources for youth aged 12 to 29;

providing a $20-million investment to support the implementation of a new MMIWG2S+

Strategy including 24/7 safe spaces in Thompson;

piloting two rest stops on PTH 6 between Gypsumville and Thompson, making the trip safer

for people travelling to and from Manitoba’s north;

providing a $1.1-million increase for the a cost-sharing agreement with Indigenous Services

Canada to reinstate the north/south winter road connecting the communities of St. Theresa

Point First Nation with Berens River First Nation;

building a new airport at Wasagamack First Nation, starting with consulting with the

Indigenous communities and stakeholder; and

investing $5.3 million in funding for ATV Manitoba and Snoman for off-road trail

maintenance, safety and rehabilitation to make trails more accessible for Manitoba families.

Commitments for Brandon

In Budget 2024, families who have put down roots in Brandon will have quality health care

closer to home, with investments to train new doctors in the Westman region and expanded

services at the Brandon Regional Health Centre including new surgical capacity and new acute

care beds. And for Manitobans in a medical emergency, they will get the safe, quick and

reliable care they need, with a new 24/7 ambulance in Brandon and more advanced care

paramedics in the region.

This budget will make communities safer and more accessible for everyone, with new 24/7

safe spaces as part of a new MMIWG2S+ strategy and new funding for the Manitoba

Wheelchair Program.

This budget delivers on the government’s commitment to build a strong relationship with

Manitoba communities, lifting the previous government’s seven-year funding freeze, providing

a sustainable annual funding increase to build projects like the Brandon Park Community

Centre.

Budget 2024’s investments in Brandon include:

laying the groundwork to train doctors in the Westman region by investing in a capital

expansion to the Science Centre at Brandon University;

expanding acute care beds by adding beds at the Brandon Regional Health Centre

(BRHC);

investing $17 million to create three new Minor Injury and Illness Clinics including one in

Brandon;

providing more investments in spine assessment and surgery across three facilities –

Health Sciences Centre, BRHC and Concordia Hospital – to significantly reduce wait times;

providing $16.1 million in ongoing funding for emergency ground transport including funding

a 24/7 ambulance in Brandon and the paramedics to support it;

investing $635 million in capital projects for the health sector, which includes a one-time

investment of $110 million for health system capacity expansion:

Brandon Regional Health Centre – expansion and renovation, and

Western Manitoba Cancer Centre expansion.

extending the gas tax cut to continue providing millions in relief for Brandon;

funding of $250,000 for a 24/7 sobering centre in Brandon;

investing more than $22 million in the expansion and improvement of medical

transportation services across the province;

providing $1.2 million in increased funding to the Manitoba Wheelchair Program, including

Manitoba Possible’s Wheelchair Repair Program, to improve access to wheelchair repairs

and maintenance, particularly in rural and northern Manitoba;

increasing operating funding for municipalities and CIRNAC communities will increase by

$58.9 million ($51.6 million for operating grants and $7.3 million for capital grants), and

investing more than $4 million more in new, annual and sustainable funding for sport and

cultural organizations including funding Brandon Park Community Centre; and

providing a $730,000 increase to support the Urban and Hometown Green Teams, which

provides funding to non-profit organizations, education authorities, CIRNAC councils and

municipal governments that create summer jobs for youth aged 15 to 29; and

providing a $20-million investment to support the implementation of a new MMIWG2S+

Strategy including 24/7 safe spaces in Brandon.