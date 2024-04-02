Hansa Biopharma Expects Strong First Quarter 2024 Sales Performance

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 2 Aprile 2024

Company expects revenue of SEK 54m including product sales of SEK 48m – an

increase of 10% versus the prior quarter and a 234% increase versus Q1 2023

Q1 2024 is the first time Hansa has delivered two consecutive quarters of strong

revenue and growth

Lund, Sweden, April 2, 2024, Hansa Biopharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA) expects

to report revenue of approximately SEK 54m for Q1 ending March 31, 2024

(preliminary and unaudited), consisting of SEK 48m in product sales and SEK 6m

in revenue recognition primarily related to its agreement with Sarepta

Therapeutics, Inc. Revenue growth during the first quarter 2024 was driven by

product sales in the Company’s largest markets including France, UK, and

Germany, as well as initial sales in Belgium.

Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO, Hansa Biopharma said: “Q1 represents a strong

start to the year with solid product sales for the second quarter in a row and

the best IDEFIRIX® product sales recorded in a quarter. Growth was underpinned

by new and repeat use of IDEFIRIX at leading transplant centers in major

European markets. Further, given IDEFIRIX has now achieved pricing and

reimbursement in 75% of the European kidney transplant market, including very

recently in Spain and Italy, we expect to see utilization in new centers

resulting in additional sales growth in 2024, though quarterly fluctuations will

continue.”

The Company will publish Q1 2024 results on April 18, 2024. Interested parties

are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a

presentation of the interim results and a business and pipeline update, on the

same date at 14:00 CET/8:00 AM EST. The event will be hosted by Søren Tulstrup,

President and CEO, Matthew Shaulis, CCO and US President, Evan Ballantyne, CFO,

and Hitto Kaufmann, CSO. The presentation will be held in English.

Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the

call under “Events & Presentations” and will also be made available online after

the call. Link to

presentation (https://investors.hansabiopharma.com/English/events-and

-presentations/presentations/default.aspx)

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details

provided below:

Participant access code: 765135

The webcast will be available on

https://hansabiopharma.eventcdn.net/events/interim-report-january-march-2024

For the full financial calendar and list of events in 2024 please visit

https://www.hansabiopharma.com/investors/calendar/

This is information that Hansa Biopharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant

to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for

publication, through the contact persons set out below, at 07:00: CET on April

2, 2024.

For more information:

Klaus Sindahl, VP Head of Investor Relations

Stephanie Kenney,VP Global Corporate Affairs

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a

mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life altering

treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. Hansa has developed

a first-in- class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody cleaving enzyme therapy, which

has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients.

Hansa has a rich and expanding research and development program, based on the

Company’s proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address

serious unmet medical needs in transplantation, autoimmune diseases, gene

therapy and cancer. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden and has operations

in Europe and the U.S. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the

ticker HNSA. Find out more at hansabiopharma.com.

Hansa Biopharma AB, Scheelevägen 22, Lund, 22362 Sweden

