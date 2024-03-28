Stora Enso publishes Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Report 2023

(AGENPARL) – gio 28 marzo 2024 STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 28 March 2024 at 9:00 EET
Stora Enso has published its Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Report
for 2023. It details how the proceeds of the green bonds are allocated and
outlines the environmental benefits achieved through these bonds.
At the end of 2023, Stora Enso had fourteen outstanding green bonds or bilateral
loans, with a total nominal amount of EUR 2,594 million. The proceeds fall into
two of the eligible categories associated with Stora Enso’s Green and
Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework: Sustainable forest management and
Sustainable product processes. The report describes the projects financed with
the proceeds and the environmental impacts achieved.
“The report offers insights into our financing practices aligned with our
sustainability targets and outlines how investors contribute to our journey. It
highlights Stora Enso’s potential to mitigate climate change and promote the
circular bioeconomy through forests that sequester carbon and wood-based
products replacing fossil-based alternatives,” says Kaarlo Höysniemi, SVP Group
Treasury.
The Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Report and Framework are available
on storaenso.com (https://www.storaenso.com/en/investors/stora-enso-as-an
-investment/debt-investors/sustainable-finance).
For further information, please contact:
Kaarlo Höysniemi
SVP Group Treasury
Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable
products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the
largest private forest owners in the world. We create value with our low-carbon
and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in
meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products. Stora Enso has
approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora
Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm
AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in
the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF).
storaenso.com/investors (https://www.storaenso.com/en/investors)
STORA ENSO OYJ
Stora Enso Oyj, Salmisaarenaukio 2, Helsinki, 00101 Finland
