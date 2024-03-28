Stora Enso publishes Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Report 2023

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 28 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – gio 28 marzo 2024 STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 28 March 2024 at 9:00 EET

Stora Enso has published its Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Report

for 2023. It details how the proceeds of the green bonds are allocated and

outlines the environmental benefits achieved through these bonds.

At the end of 2023, Stora Enso had fourteen outstanding green bonds or bilateral

loans, with a total nominal amount of EUR 2,594 million. The proceeds fall into

two of the eligible categories associated with Stora Enso’s Green and

Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework: Sustainable forest management and

Sustainable product processes. The report describes the projects financed with

the proceeds and the environmental impacts achieved.

“The report offers insights into our financing practices aligned with our

sustainability targets and outlines how investors contribute to our journey. It

highlights Stora Enso’s potential to mitigate climate change and promote the

circular bioeconomy through forests that sequester carbon and wood-based

products replacing fossil-based alternatives,” says Kaarlo Höysniemi, SVP Group

Treasury.

The Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Report and Framework are available

on storaenso.com (https://www.storaenso.com/en/investors/stora-enso-as-an

-investment/debt-investors/sustainable-finance).

For further information, please contact:

Kaarlo Höysniemi

SVP Group Treasury

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable

products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the

largest private forest owners in the world. We create value with our low-carbon

and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in

meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products. Stora Enso has

approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora

Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm

AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in

the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF).

storaenso.com/investors (https://www.storaenso.com/en/investors)

STORA ENSO OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Kaarlo Höysniemi

SVP Group Treasury

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

If you would rather not receive future communications from Stora Enso Oyj, please go to https://optout.ne.cision.com/en/eRPqDWzbNLNyDyhrYstzRdVXD8Kog5ngA5gwe3G7DprfEvV3VAD6qdEKyovfdyrmDaVVmyYFp3qmzQueWoSwW5yFNxypWY6GZFsKsGBc5GDag.

Stora Enso Oyj, Salmisaarenaukio 2, Helsinki, 00101 Finland

————————————————————

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

If you would rather not receive future communications from Stora Enso Oyj, please go to https://optout.ne.cision.com/en/eRPqDWzbNLNyDyhrYstzRdVXD8Kog5ngA5gwe3G7DprfEvV3VAD6qdEKyovfdyrmDaVVmyYFp3qmzQueWoSwW5yFNxypWY6GZFsKsGBc5GDag.

Stora Enso Oyj, Salmisaarenaukio 2, Helsinki, 00101 Finland