Canada-Manitoba News Release: CIB Commits $140 Million to New Water and Wastewater Infrastructure in Manitoba

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 26 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – mar 26 marzo 2024 News Release

March 26, 2024

CIB COMMITS $140 MILLION TO NEW WATER AND WASTEWATER

INFRASTRUCTURE IN MANITOBA

–Sustainable Partnership Will Boost Water Quality for

Thousands of Southern Manitobans

NIVERVILLE—The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) is loaning a combined up to $140 million to

support five communities with water and wastewater infrastructure projects in Manitoba. The

provincial portion of this investment is over $71 million. This green infrastructure partnership will

enable construction of new facilities which will deliver cleaner water and better wastewater treatment

for approximately 78,000 housing units, while supporting the communities’ sustainable growth.

Investment commitments have been made with the City of Brandon and to the Red-Seine-Rat (RSR)

Wastewater Co-operative, comprised of the Rural Municipality of Taché, Rural Municipality of

Hanover, Rural Municipality of Ritchot, Town of Niverville and City of Brandon.

The municipalities are further supported with funding from the Manitoba government and

Infrastructure Canada through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Manitoba

government acted as an aggregator, supporting and co-ordinating with the municipal partners.

All water and wastewater infrastructure will continue to remain publicly owned and operated by the

municipalities, who remain responsible for the delivery of these essential projects.

Modern water treatment infrastructure is a critical public service for residents who depend on potable

water for drinking, cooking and washing, alongside meeting requirements for public, commercial and

industrial activities. Improved wastewater treatment systems provide opportunities for sustainable

growth while protecting Canada’s freshwater resources for the benefit of people and wildlife.

Enabled by the partnership with the CIB, the communities can deliver on their growth planning for

residential, industrial and commercial developments, while ensuring compliance with regulatory

standards.

Together, the projects will provide the necessary enabling infrastructure capacity for the addition of

approximately 2,300 new housing units in Brandon and 12,600 new housing units in RSR.

– more –

-2The new water and wastewater infrastructure will supply communities, businesses and industries with

potable water, as well as collect, treat and discharge wastewater to manage storm water runoff.

Specific details of the Brandon and RSR projects include the following:

City of Brandon:

the water treatment facility upgrade and expansion project will enable Manitoba’s second-largest

city to provide potable water that meets and exceeds the standards set by the Manitoba Office of

Drinking Water; and

the southwest Brandon wastewater servicing project will help expand coverage of existing

wastewater processing facility to accommodate residential and commercial demand in this growing

region of the city.

RSR (municipalities of Taché, Hanover, Ritchot and the Town of Niverville):

the project will provide the communities with a new centralized wastewater treatment plant,

moving away from traditional wastewater lagoons to mechanized wastewater treatment;

the project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55,300 tonnes over its life and add the

significant additional capacity required to support some of the fastest growing communities in

Manitoba;

the RSR project will also include installation of a wastewater conveyance system with

approximately 90 kilometres of effluent pipeline as well as new lift and pump stations.

Endorsements

“Water and wastewater infrastructure plays a critical role in enabling clean waterways, protecting the

local environment and safeguarding public health. Our partnership strengthens water systems and

resources in Southern Manitoba to meet current and future water needs. By investing in new water and

wastewater infrastructure, the CIB provides communities with the certainty they need to plan for

municipal growth and future housing development opportunities.” – Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada

Infrastructure Bank

“Unlocking more infrastructure is critical to helping communities get more housing built. The CIB’s

investment of $140 million toward new water and wastewater infrastructure for southern Manitobans

will modernize wastewater infrastructure while creating the conditions needed to enable the growth of

the municipality of Brandon and the communities in the RSR. These are the first projects being

financed through the CIB’s Infrastructure for Housing Initiative, a financing tool that will be available

to communities across the country.” – Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean

Fraser

– more –

-3“Wastewater and water treatment are critical infrastructure assets for municipalities, particularly

growing ones. Our government believes that everyone benefits when governments work together to

meet community needs. Manitoba is glad to partner on infrastructure projects to ensure all Manitobans

have safe, clean drinking water.” – Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor

“We are excited to partner with the Canada Infrastructure Bank, Infrastructure Canada, the Province of

Manitoba, as well as our fellow municipal Red-Seine-Rat (RSR) partners on these critical water and

wastewater infrastructure projects. This investment of $140 million will not only modernize our water

treatment facilities and wastewater systems, but also pave the way for sustainable growth in our

communities for generations to come.” – Mayor Jeff Fawcett, City of Brandon

“RSR is very pleased to be able to partner with the Canada Infrastructure Bank. This investment from

the CIB will ensure that our region continues to be an attractive place for families to call home. The

CIB’s involvement and expertise has enabled our four municipalities to sustainably pursue residential

and commercial growth over the next 50 years. This is an exciting opportunity, and we are glad to be

working alongside the City of Brandon and the Province of Manitoba to achieve it.” – Jim Funk, board

chair, Red-Seine-Rat Wastewater Co-operative

– 30 –