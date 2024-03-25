Vianode signs Antwerp Declaration to elevate industrialisation on the European Strategic Agenda

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 25 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – lun 25 marzo 2024 Vianode, an advanced battery materials company providing sustainable anode

graphite solutions, has signed the Antwerp Declaration to support revitalisation

and strengthening of Europe’s industrial landscape.

The Antwerp Declaration is a visionary call to action for embedding

industrialisation at the heart of the European Strategic Agenda for 2024-2029.

This declaration seeks to establish a European Industrial Deal based on ten

concrete initiatives (https://antwerp-declaration.eu/) to support industrial

innovation and production as key drivers for future growth and sustainability.

Vianode’s CEO, Burkhard Straube, expressed great support for the initiative:

“The Antwerp Declaration resonates with our mission to support decarbonising

transportation through our advanced battery materials. Our strategic roadmap is

clear: to supply on a large industrial scale low-emission, high-performance

anode graphite solutions that are essential for sustainable batteries and EVs.

This commitment not only highlights our dedication to innovation but also our

role in driving a competitive, sustainable, and resilient future for the

European industry.”

Vianode has produced anode graphite solutions at its industrial pilot plant in

Kristiansand, Norway since 2021. In 2022, the company opened its technology

center at the same site and the company is now preparing start-up of the first

full scale production plant at Herøya, Norway.

“We will deliver our first large-scale made-in-Europe customer samples later

this year and have ambitions to contribute to shaping Europe’s sustainable

industrialisation”, Chief Commercial Officer Stefan Bergold added.

Echoing the importance of this initiative, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De

Croo, host of the Antwerp industry summit, emphasised: “We need our industry for

their innovation capacity. To come up with tomorrow’s climate solutions. That is

why Europe should not only be a continent of industrial innovation but should

remain a continent of industrial production.”

Vianode is dedicated to spearheading industrial innovation and was last year

selected to lead a USD 7 million project supported by the Norwegian Research

Council. The initiative targets to develop cutting-edge technologies for data

capture and advanced process control, thereby reinforcing its commitment to the

Antwerp Declaration’s vision of a sustainable and innovative European industrial

landscape.

Vianode is also awarded a EUR 30 million IPCEI EUBatIn grant designed to

expedite green transition innovations to market at scale and a EUR 90 million

grant from the EU Innovation Fund to support the preparation of large-scale

innovative production of battery materials.

Launched earlier this year, the Antwerp Declaration had more than 800

signatories of which close to 600 are companies as of March 25 2024.

About Vianode

Vianode is an advanced battery materials company providing sustainable anode

graphite solutions for the battery and EV value chains in North America and

Europe. Vianode’s breakthrough solution enables tailored high-performance

synthetic anode graphite and a holistic sustainability offering including a 90%

reduction in CO2 footprint. The company is currently preparing to start its full

scale plant at Herøya, Norway, before executing its multi-billion dollar phased

investment program for large-scale plants in North America and Europe. The long

-term ambition is to supply advanced battery materials to 3 million EVs per year

by 2030. Vianode is owned by the world-leading industrial and financial

companies Hydro and Altor.

