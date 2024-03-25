Vianode signs Antwerp Declaration to elevate industrialisation on the European Strategic Agenda

(AGENPARL) – lun 25 marzo 2024 Vianode, an advanced battery materials company providing sustainable anode
graphite solutions, has signed the Antwerp Declaration to support revitalisation
and strengthening of Europe’s industrial landscape.
The Antwerp Declaration is a visionary call to action for embedding
industrialisation at the heart of the European Strategic Agenda for 2024-2029.
This declaration seeks to establish a European Industrial Deal based on ten
concrete initiatives (https://antwerp-declaration.eu/) to support industrial
innovation and production as key drivers for future growth and sustainability.
Vianode’s CEO, Burkhard Straube, expressed great support for the initiative:
“The Antwerp Declaration resonates with our mission to support decarbonising
transportation through our advanced battery materials. Our strategic roadmap is
clear: to supply on a large industrial scale low-emission, high-performance
anode graphite solutions that are essential for sustainable batteries and EVs.
This commitment not only highlights our dedication to innovation but also our
role in driving a competitive, sustainable, and resilient future for the
European industry.”
Vianode has produced anode graphite solutions at its industrial pilot plant in
Kristiansand, Norway since 2021. In 2022, the company opened its technology
center at the same site and the company is now preparing start-up of the first
full scale production plant at Herøya, Norway.
“We will deliver our first large-scale made-in-Europe customer samples later
this year and have ambitions to contribute to shaping Europe’s sustainable
industrialisation”, Chief Commercial Officer Stefan Bergold added.
Echoing the importance of this initiative, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De
Croo, host of the Antwerp industry summit, emphasised: “We need our industry for
their innovation capacity. To come up with tomorrow’s climate solutions. That is
why Europe should not only be a continent of industrial innovation but should
remain a continent of industrial production.”
Vianode is dedicated to spearheading industrial innovation and was last year
selected to lead a USD 7 million project supported by the Norwegian Research
Council. The initiative targets to develop cutting-edge technologies for data
capture and advanced process control, thereby reinforcing its commitment to the
Antwerp Declaration’s vision of a sustainable and innovative European industrial
landscape.
Vianode is also awarded a EUR 30 million IPCEI EUBatIn grant designed to
expedite green transition innovations to market at scale and a EUR 90 million
grant from the EU Innovation Fund to support the preparation of large-scale
innovative production of battery materials.
Launched earlier this year, the Antwerp Declaration had more than 800
signatories of which close to 600 are companies as of March 25 2024.
Contact
Hans Iver Odenrud
About Vianode
Vianode is an advanced battery materials company providing sustainable anode
graphite solutions for the battery and EV value chains in North America and
Europe. Vianode’s breakthrough solution enables tailored high-performance
synthetic anode graphite and a holistic sustainability offering including a 90%
reduction in CO2 footprint. The company is currently preparing to start its full
scale plant at Herøya, Norway, before executing its multi-billion dollar phased
investment program for large-scale plants in North America and Europe. The long
-term ambition is to supply advanced battery materials to 3 million EVs per year
by 2030. Vianode is owned by the world-leading industrial and financial
companies Hydro and Altor.
If you would rather not receive future communications from Vianode, please go to https://optout.ne.cision.com/en/5YVWFg88HGNZHdoY2PajTmz8nZsk4nkNsQGeT242ZZWqxkSxeBDkMsKsJbzKyEufKKUrHBope1KbPxRayxf9UQPv.
————————————————————
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
The following files are available for download:
If you would rather not receive future communications from Vianode, please go to https://optout.ne.cision.com/en/5YVWFg88HGNZHdoY2PajTmz8nZsk4nkNsQGeT242ZZWqxkSxeBDkMsKsJbzKyEufKKUrHBope1KbPxRayxf9UQPv.
(AGENPARL) – lun 25 marzo 2024 Vianode, an advanced battery materials company providing sustainable anode