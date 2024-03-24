News Release – Community champion Susan Scandiffio wins the 2024 Agnes Macphail Award

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 24 Marzo 2024

News Release

March 24, 2024

Community champion Susan Scandiffio wins the 2024 Agnes Macphail Award

Mayor Olivia Chow proclaimed today Agnes Macphail Day in Toronto and presented Susan Scandiffio with the 2024 Agnes Macphail Award in recognition of her longstanding commitment to community leadership and passion for mobilizing support for vulnerable residents in East York.

Established by the former borough of the East York Council in 1994, the Agnes Macphail Award pays tribute to Canada’s first female Member of Parliament and the first female sworn in as an Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament in the riding of York East. It recognizes residents in East York who have made outstanding contributions as a volunteer for causes that were important to Agnes Macphail, including women’s rights, fairness to seniors, the criminal justice system and penal reform, promoting peace and advocating for housing, healthcare and education.

This year’s award ceremony also celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Borough of East York, which was incorporated on January 1, 1924, before amalgamation with the City of Toronto in 1998. A preview of the special web exhibit by Toronto Archives to commemorate the milestone was shared at the event. The web exhibit can be accessed in the coming weeks on the Toronto Archives webpage: https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/history-art-culture/online-exhibits/web-exhibits/web-exhibits-community-neighbourhoods/.

Doing good, delivering impact

Scandiffio’s volunteer work has had a positive influence on a wide range of issues affecting local residents. Notably, she was instrumental in establishing the Thorncliffe Food Collaborative, which serves more than 2,000 individuals in Thorncliffe Park and Flemingdon Park. As part of this work, Scandiffio collected food and toiletry donations on her own doorstep and rallied substantial community and corporate support.

Scandiffio is a champion for women’s needs, working on initiatives such as the Fill a Purse for a Sister Campaign that donates purses with personal necessities to domestic violence shelters, women’s shelters, rape crisis centers and social services that support women.

A passionate advocate for children, Scandiffio worked as a city liaison for the Remembering Georgia Walsh charitable organization to support a fundraising campaign that raised more than $1 million to renovate a local children’s playground. She also helped to collect more than $400,000 in toys and in-kind support for the Leaside Community Toy Drive, which provides Christmas gifts to more than 6,000 children in the Thorncliffe Park and Flemingdon Park neighbourhoods.

More information on the Agnes Macphail Award and a full profile of the 2024 Award recipient is available on the City of Toronto’s Awards webpage: https://www.toronto.ca/city-government/awards-tributes/awards/agnes-macphail-award/.

Quotes:

“Through her many contributions and tireless hours of volunteering and community mobilization, Susan Scandiffio teaches us all the importance of working for the good of all. I am honoured to present her with the 2024 Agnes Macphail Award for her exemplary efforts to step up and help where help is needed.”

– Mayor Olivia Chow

“Susan Scandiffio is known to her community as a person who never backs down when it comes to championing causes that matter. It’s a hard job and one that requires great commitment and perseverance. I am truly in awe of what she has achieved and congratulate Susan and her family, friends and neighbours who’ve stood behind her.”

– Councillor Brad Bradford (Beaches-East York)

“Agnes Macphail’s motto to think globally and act locally is fully embodied in Susan Scandiffio, whose drive and incredible contributions are nothing short of inspiring. I am honoured and proud to recognize Susan through this award and thank her for making East York a better place for everyone in the community.”

– Councillor Paula Fletcher (Toronto-Danforth)

“As the City Councillor for Ward 15 – Don Valley West, I am pleased that Susan Scandiffio is being recognized for her hard work and many contributions to the local community. Receiving the Agnes Macphail Award is a great honour and Susan is very deserving of this important recognition.”

– Councillor Jaye Robinson (Don Valley West)