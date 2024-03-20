Russia’s war against Ukraine, rising antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred, support to Belarus democratic forces and 30th anniversary of the Congress among the themes of its 46th session

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 20 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – mer 20 marzo 2024 Russia’s war against Ukraine, rising antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred, support to Belarus democratic forces and 30^th anniversary of the Congress among the themes of its 46th session

Strasbourg, 20 March 2024 — The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe will hold its 46^th Session from 26 to 28 March 2024 in Strasbourg, France. On this occasion, the Congress will hold a special ceremony on Wednesday 27 March to mark its 30^th anniversary.

The session’s agenda features debates on two years of the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, with the adoption of a declaration, and on the role of local and regional authorities in protecting the rights of children of Ukraine, with the participation of Daria Herasymchuk, Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights and Child Rehabilitation. Congress members will also hold an exchange of views with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Leader of Belarusian democratic forces, during a debate on the role of local and regional authorities in supporting them.

Rising antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred in Europe, local responsibilities in environmental protection, the right to water under threat, exodus of services from peripheral and rural regions, intercultural regions and the draft convention on artificial intelligence are among other themes of session debates. Congress members will also exchange views with Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović-Burić and Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović, who will present the results of their respective terms of office, as well as with Deputy Prime Minister of Liechtenstein Sabine Monauni on behalf of her country’s Committee of Ministers Presidency.

Among other invited guests are Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies of Italy Roberto Calderoli; Secretary of State for the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development of Norway Ole Gustav Narud; President of the European Committee of the Regions of the EU Vasco Alves Cordeiro; Minister for Interior and Sports of the State of Lower Saxony (Germany) Daniela Behrens; Chair of the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) Bertil Cottier; Vice President of the European Coalition of Cities against Racism (ECCAR) Danijel Cubelic; as well as Mayor of Zürich (Switzerland) Corine Mauch, Mayor of Reykjavík (Iceland) Einar Þorsteinsson, Mayor Valongo (Portugal) José Manuel Ribeiro, Deputy Mayor of Paris (France) Arnaud Ngatcha and Deputy Mayor of Nikopol (Ukraine) Tetiana Obydenna.

The Congress plenary session will be held in the building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, and access to journalists to the venue will be limited.

