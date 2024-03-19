Transportation Planning Newsletter: March 2024

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 19 Marzo 2024

March 2024

Active Transportation Commission

The March 2024 ATC meeting will be held on Thursday, March 21st in Council Chambers at 5:30pm.

The agenda includes: Downtown Riverfront Streetcar Project – Active Transportation ElementsDraft Parks Plan 2040 Public ReleaseT Street Bikeway Gap Closure Rehabilitation ProjectActive Transportation Program Cycle 7 Grant Applications

Reconnecting Communities Grant WIN!

Reconnecting Old North Sacramento

In our September 2023 newsletter, we reported that we submitted an application to the Federal Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods grant program for a Community Planning Grant for the Highway 160 area as a barrier to connectivity, mobility and community vibrancy. Old North Sacramento’s main street, Del Paso Boulevard, was once a thriving neighborhood commercial corridor, one of the most travelled corridors in Northern California. In 1955, construction of Highway 160 diverted traffic from Del Paso Boulevard onto the highway. Not only did it take with it potential customers, but it also created a barrier contributing to a struggling environment in Old North Sacramento that continues today.

We won the grant! We are excited to report that as part of the SACOG regional grant award, we’ll work with Old North Sacramento communities to develop the Reconnecting Old North Sacramento Plan, a plan that will propose projects, programs, and policies aimed at reconnecting to daily destinations through affordable, accessible, and multi-modal transportation. The outcome will be a community-driven, implementation-oriented plan that identifies near- and long-term projects, programs, and policies aimed at enhancing mobility, access, and safety for community members, while supporting local businesses and residents.

It will take some time to go through the federal contracting process. Stay tuned to this newsletter to learn about getting involved.

Separated Bikeway Treatments Project

Bikeways that provide comfortable, low-stress conditions can encourage more people, including women, children, and elders to bicycle more often.

According to the NACTO Urban Bikeway Design Guide, only 5-10% of people generally feel comfortable riding in mixed traffic. However, nearly two-thirds of people would be interested in bicycling more often given more low-stress facilities to ride, and nearly 81% of those would ride in protected bikeways.

The City of Sacramento uses flex posts to create separated and parking-protected bikeways, like the recently constructed bikeways for the Central City Mobility Project. However, the City wants to explore other separation treatments, like curbs or low-wall barriers, to create a more robust separation to encourage more people to bicycle to daily destinations. Evaluation of treatment options will be done through this project.

The Bikeway Separation Treatments Project will kick-off this summer to explore feasible treatments that can be used to create low-stress facilities citywide.

To learn more about the project, be sure to stay tuned to the Transportation Planning newsletter and attend the Active Transportation Commission meetings.

Niño’s Parkway Extension

The Niño’s Parkway Phase 2 is another step towards completing the City’s shared use path along the Niño’s Parkway.

The project will support the City’s goals to increase shared-use path milage on our off-street low stress path network, improving mobility and safety of people walking, bicycling, and people with disabilities, and to encourage the use of active modes of travel.

The existing path runs from the International Garden of Many Colors at Mutual Housing at River Garden, 1.5 miles north to San Juan Road. This project will extend the path across San Juan Road to the path built with the Fong Ranch neighborhood.

Public Works partnered with the Department of Utilities and Reclamation District 1000 to ensure that there will be a usable path crossing critical storm drain infrastructure.

The path will include a new signalized crossing and radar speed feedback signs on San Juan Road, a new bridge over the San Juan Ditch (B Drain), and a half mile of new fully accessible path. Staff anticipates advertising the construction project later this spring and completing construction by this fall.

Concurrent with this effort on the north end of the path, staff have also begun planning efforts at the south end of the path to investigate ways in which it can be connected to the American River Parkway, creating the last connection to tie Niño’s Parkway into the greater area shared-use network.

Introduction to Street Maintenance

With over 3,000 lane-miles of streets, the City of Sacramento owns and maintains the fifth largest city street network in California. Only the cities of Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, and Fresno have larger street systems in the state.

Sacramento has the highest population density in the region and serves as the regional hub. Our streets carry a correspondingly higher traffic volume and, therefore, have more wear and tear than most other cities in the region.

The City’s Public Works Department is responsible for maintenance, operations, and repair of the City’s streets. To quantify the health, or condition of the City’s streets, a standard called the Pavement Condition Index (PCI) is used. The PCI is a scale from 0 to 100, with 100 being a newly surfaced street and zero a failed street. A PCI score of 70 to 100 is considered “Excellent/Good,” 50 to 69 is “Fair,” 25 to 49 is “Poor,” and 0 to 24 is “Very Poor.”

In 2022, Sacramento’s streets had a citywide average PCI of 59, which is considered to be in “Fair” condition. Decades of inadequate pavement maintenance investment have resulted in thousands of miles of declining pavement conditions. To add to the issue, when the PCI is below 70, the cost of repair rapidly increases.

The City’s primary funding source for street maintenance is the gas tax, which was not indexed to inflation. By 2017, the amount of gas tax generated statewide had about half the spending power as it had in decades earlier, resulting in gradual reduction in maintenance. In 2017, the state increased the statewide gas tax for the first time in 25 years, but Sacramento still faces challenges with a $298 million paving maintenance backlog.

Based on projected funding of $11.7 million maintenance funding annually, the City will receive approximately $117 million over the next 10 years. Given this, we predict that by 2031:

The PCI will deteriorate to 42 (poor)The current unfunded street maintenance backlog will more than triple to $1 billion

To address our funding challenge, it is necessary to prioritize. Typically, streets are selected that serve the most people, particularly where there are systemic safety issues and identified improvements and/or complete street improvements. Streets with the highest costs in frequent emergency repairs may be selected as rehabilitation can reduce local costs associated with having to frequently fill potholes or make other repairs.

You can learn more about this in the 2022 Pavement Condition Report:

Urban Bicycling & Scooting 101

Sign up for our free monthly Urban Bicycle and Scooting 101 Class.

This is a great learning opportunity for those interested in biking and scooting on the streets of Sacramento.

Classes are available both virtually and in person and will touch on topics related to bicycle and scooting laws, traveling on streets and through intersections, avoiding crashes, and most importantly how to enjoy the ride!

Join us in person!

The City of Sacramento will host the Urban Bicycling and Scooting 101 Class:

Wednesday, April 10th

6:00-7:00pm

at City Hall, Room 1119

* No registration necessary for in-person sessions. Walk-ins/ Roll-ins Welcome! Tip of the Month How to Lock Your BikeChoose the Right Lock:

U locks along with heavy-duty chain locks often provide more protection against bike theft compared to a traditional cable lock.Choose the Right Location:Lock your bike in a well-lit central area with high visibility.Avoid locking your bike to fences or posts that can easily be removed or broken.Avoid leaving your bike locked in places that may impact ADA accessible paths of travel and pedestrian mobility.If you need to leave your bicycle overnight, bring it indoors.Always remove any bike lights and speedometers to avoid theft.Lock Your Bike:

Always lock the frame and front wheel to a secure rack, wheels can often be easily removed from a bike.

Register Your Bike:

Identify your bike’s serial number and register it online with the Sacramento Police Department.

Share the newsletter with your family and friends so they too can stay up on all the exciting things happening in

Transportation Planning!

