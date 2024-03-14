CIRCULATION(S) 2024 / Discover the artists !

(AGENPARL) – gio 14 marzo 2024 The european young photography festival returns from April 6 to June 2, 2024 at CENTQUATRE-PARIS.
The Fetart collective, creator and artistic director of the festival, is pleased to reveal the artists selected for this 14 edition!
© Yevheniia Laptii
24 emerging photographers from 14 European countries — including 4 artists from Ukrainian territory, a country highlighted as part of our focus.
DISCOVER THE ARTISTS FROM THE 2024 EDITION
