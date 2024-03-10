(AGENPARL) – dom 10 marzo 2024 ICRC News Release

10 March 2024

ICRC president travels to Qatar to discuss the situation in Israel-Gaza

Geneva (ICRC) – The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited Qatar on Sunday to discuss the desperate humanitarian situation in relation to the armed conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Mirjana Spoljaric met with Ismael Haniyëh, chair of Hamas’ Political Bureau, and separately with authorities of the state of Qatar.

The ICRC appeals for the urgent protection of all victims in the conflict and underscores the need for sustained humanitarian relief given the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza. People in Gaza now face an alarming lack of food, do not have access to enough safe water, and far too many can’t access the medical care that they need. As soon as conditions allow, the ICRC is prepared to significantly step up its assistance.

The ICRC continues to call for the immediate release of all hostages. We do not take part in negotiations, but we are ready to facilitate the implementation of humanitarian aspects of any agreement by the parties to the conflict, including any further release of hostages.

The visit by President Spoljaric is part of ICRC’s direct discussions with all sides in the conflict and other members of the international community in the region and beyond to improve respect for international humanitarian law and relieve the humanitarian suffering of people in Gaza and Israel.

