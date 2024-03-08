Working Paper: The Value of Lending Relationships

(AGENPARL) – ven 08 marzo 2024 In this paper, the authors estimate, for the first time, the economic value of lenders’ relationships to borrowers

[ https://www.financialresearch.gov/ ]

Bookmark and Share [ https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USTREASOFR/bulletins/38f8434?reqfrom=share ] Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page [ https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USTREASOFR/bulletins/38f8434 ].

The Value of Lending Relationships

Authors: Thomas Ruchti [ https://www.financialresearch.gov/research-staff/details/thomas-ruchti/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=WorkingPaper ], Andrew Bird, Stephen A. Karolyi, and Michael Hertzel

Lending relationships constitute a potentially important driver of bank value, but the quantitative significance of this intangible capital is unknown. To estimate the value of relationships, we model the lender’s decision to enforce a contractual breach of predetermined covenant thresholds based on a tradeoff between the cost of potential relationship termination and the benefits of increased fees and reduced risk. The implied value of a relationship to the lender is 11.6% of loan principal, on average, and is higher for opaque borrowers with fewer outside options. Relationship value averages 6.6% of bank assets and is positively associated with bank value.

*Read the Working Paper* [ https://www.financialresearch.gov/working-papers/2024/03/05/the-value-of-lending-relationships/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=WorkingPaper ]

*Read the Blog* [ https://www.financialresearch.gov/the-ofr-blog/2024/03/06/lenders-value-borrower-relationships/?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=WorkingPaper ]

OFR Logo [ https://www.financialresearch.gov/ ]



*About the OFR*

The Office of Financial Research (OFR) helps to promote financial stability by looking across the financial system to measure and analyze risks, perform essential research, and collect and standardize financial data.



*Connect with Us*

LinkedIn Logo Connect on LinkedIn [ https://www.linkedin.com/company/office-of-financial-research/ ]