Close Menu
Trending
mercoledì 6 Marzo 2024
Abbonati
Abbonati
Agenparl English

Join me in supporting everyone battling the wildfires and those living in the affected areas

By Nessun commento2 Mins Read

(AGENPARL) – mer 06 marzo 2024 Alternate text
Howdy!
I traveled to the Panhandle today to check in with the brave men and women from the agencies of The Texas A&M University System who are fighting the biggest blaze in the history of our great state.
I heard firsthand about the fire and the response from officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service, AgriLife Extension agents, members of Texas A&M Task Force 1, veterinary students with the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team and emergency personnel from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
These folks wholeheartedly understand our mission of service. They exemplify the values of the Texas A&M System.
I would like to add that Extension agents and other Texas A&M System employees were on the ground here before this disaster, and they will be here long after the TV crews and fire trucks have left. I also want to assure Texans living in the Panhandle that we are here for you. We won’t let you down.
Please join me in supporting these responders, support personnel and volunteers in the Panhandle. I hope you also join me in praying for their safety as well as for the people of the Panhandle and everyone else in areas of crisis.
John Sharp
Chancellor, The Texas A&M University System
(https://t.e2ma.net/click/kh7wxh/o4jl8e2b/4cx1hm)
% link:https://twitter.com/ name=”https://twitter.com/&#8221; content=”” %]
% link:https://instagram.com/ name=”https://instagram.com/&#8221; content=”” %]
% link:https://www.linkedin.com/ name=”https://www.linkedin.com/&#8221; content=”” %]
View this email [online](https://t.e2ma.net/message/kh7wxh/o4jl8e2b).
301 Tarrow Street | College Station, TX 77840 US
To continue receiving our emails, add us to your address book.
(https://t.e2ma.net/click/kh7wxh/o4jl8e2b/k5x1hm)

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

CHI SIAMO

L’Agenzia di Stampa Parlamentare Agenparl è una delle voci storiche ed autorevoli dell’informazione italiana parlamentare ed è una delle principali news company italiane. Nel 1950 Francesco Lisi fondò la più antica Agenzia giornalistica parlamentare italiana, con il nome di S.P.E.; con l’ingresso nell’ASP (Associazione stampa parlamentare) nel 1953 ne mutò il nome in Agenparl.

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. Dal 2009 il Direttore è Luigi Camilloni che ha proseguito lungo la strada tracciata da Lisi e cioè quella che da sempre ha contraddistinto l’Agenzia, ossia l’imparzialità.

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e degli approfondimenti originali. Per noi di Agenparl, fare informazione significa mantenere un alto livello di esattezza, obiettività e imparzialità, attraverso un codice linguistico chiaro, ma soprattutto senza far ricorso a formule e luoghi comuni giornalistici.

CONTATTI

Per inviare i comunicati stampa:

redazione@agenparl.eu

 

Per informazioni:

marketing@agenparl.eu

 

Uff. (+39) 06 93 57 9408

Cell. (+39) 340 681 9270

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Whatsapp

SERVIZI

Agenparl dispone di contenuti, servizi e strumenti a cui si affidano Enti, Istituzioni ed Università, sviluppando una serie di soluzioni personalizzabili a seconda delle necessità dei clienti.

NOTIZIARIO

Per tutti i servizi scrivere a
marketing@agenparl.eu

©  Tutti i diritti e contenuti sono di Agenparl