Join me in supporting everyone battling the wildfires and those living in the affected areas

I traveled to the Panhandle today to check in with the brave men and women from the agencies of The Texas A&M University System who are fighting the biggest blaze in the history of our great state.

I heard firsthand about the fire and the response from officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service, AgriLife Extension agents, members of Texas A&M Task Force 1, veterinary students with the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team and emergency personnel from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

These folks wholeheartedly understand our mission of service. They exemplify the values of the Texas A&M System.

I would like to add that Extension agents and other Texas A&M System employees were on the ground here before this disaster, and they will be here long after the TV crews and fire trucks have left. I also want to assure Texans living in the Panhandle that we are here for you. We won’t let you down.

Please join me in supporting these responders, support personnel and volunteers in the Panhandle. I hope you also join me in praying for their safety as well as for the people of the Panhandle and everyone else in areas of crisis.

John Sharp

Chancellor, The Texas A&M University System

