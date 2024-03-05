Press Release 41/24: Judgment of the Court in Case C 588/21 P | Public.Resource.Org and Right to Know v Commission and Others

(AGENPARL) – mar 05 marzo 2024 Dear all,

The European harmonised technical standards on the safety of toys should be accessible to EU citizens

The Court annuls the Commission’s decision refusing access to those standards and sets aside the judgment of the General Court upholding that refusal

