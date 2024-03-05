Close Menu
martedì 5 Marzo 2024
Press Release 41/24: Judgment of the Court in Case C 588/21 P | Public.Resource.Org and Right to Know v Commission and Others

(AGENPARL) – mar 05 marzo 2024 Dear all,
Please find attached press release 41/24 in respect of Judgment of the Court in Case C‑588/21 P | Public.Resource.Org and Right to Know v Commission and Others
The European harmonised technical standards on the safety of toys should be accessible to EU citizens
The Court annuls the Commission’s decision refusing access to those standards and sets aside the judgment of the General Court upholding that refusal
