Media Advisory – City of Toronto launching recruitment and expansion of the Toronto Community Crisis Service to bring more mental health and crisis supports

(AGENPARL) – mar 05 marzo 2024 City of Toronto Media Relations has issued the following:

==========================================

Media Advisory

March 5, 2024

City of Toronto launching recruitment and expansion of the Toronto Community Crisis Service to bring more mental health and crisis supports

Mayor Olivia Chow will be joined by Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik (Spadina-Fort York) to announce and kick-off a recruitment campaign that will facilitate the expansion of the Toronto Community Crisis Service (TCCS), the City of Toronto’s newest and fourth emergency response service.

Date: March 6, 2024

Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

Location: Metro Hall Rotunda, 55 John St.

Note: Crisis workers will be in attendance and available for questions regarding their experience working on the frontline.

The expansion of the Toronto Community Crisis Service is one of the first-year priority actions in the SafeTO: Toronto’s Ten-Year Community Safety and Well-Being Plan to reduce vulnerability in Toronto through proactive mental health support strategies and community-based crisis support models.