Press Release: WTO Ministerial finds interim solution on e-commerce

(AGENPARL) – ven 01 marzo 2024 WTO Ministerial finds interim solution on e-commerce

(Brussels, 1 March 2024)

The 13th WTO Ministerial, which ended today in Abu Dhabi, found a solution until the next Ministerial meeting for the e-commerce moratorium. Commenting on the outcomes, BusinessEurope Director General Markus J. Beyrer said:

“Our expectations were not overly ambitious ahead of the 13th WTO Ministerial given the increasing global divisions about how trade should be disciplined. In this context, the results from MC13 are not ideal but they are better than expected. WTO members agreed to extend for the last time the e-commerce moratorium until the next Ministerial. This was the major business request and is an important step towards preventing new barriers to trade. It adds an obligation for WTO members to find without delay a negotiated solution that renders the moratorium permanent.

We also welcome that the WTO members recognised the importance of safeguarding intellectual property to promote innovation, by avoiding a further extension of the TRIPS waiver. We expect to see a solution regarding the Appellate Body by the end of the year to ensure that existing rules remain enforceable.”

