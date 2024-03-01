News Release – City of Toronto launches second pothole repair blitz of 2024 – 311 Pothole Service Requests to be resolved

(AGENPARL) – ven 01 marzo 2024 City of Toronto Media Relations has issued the following:

==========================================

News Release

March 1, 2024

City of Toronto launches second pothole repair blitz of 2024 – 311 Pothole Service Requests to be resolved

The City of Toronto will launch its second pothole repair blitz of 2024 this Saturday to keep the City’s expressways, major roads and neighbourhood streets in a state of good repair.

This remains a priority for the City and the team continues to take advantage of warmer weather to get the work done.

Approximately 285 staff, forming 76 crews, will work a 12-hour shift this Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., to resolve as many 311 Service Requests for potholes and road damage as possible.

Crews will also proactively repair any other potholes found during the city-wide blitz.

Residents driving or cycling are advised to expect minor delays around pothole crews. The public is asked to be safe by respecting work zones and giving crews space while they make repairs.

City crews perform proactive daily patrols to repair potholes outside of the concentrated repair blitzes across Toronto.

Did you know?

– Since January 1, crews have repaired more than 50,000 potholes, which is higher than the same period over the last four years.

– During the first pothole repair blitz which took place on February 3, 2024, the City repaired 9,915 potholes and 26 plastic bollards, closing 379 service requests.

– More repairs have been possible this year, in part because of a milder winter. However, a milder winter with more freeze-thaw cycles also increases the number of potholes on city streets.

– Potholes occur when water penetrates the top layer of asphalt through cracks in the road. After the moisture freezes and expands, sections of the pavement are forced up. The weight of vehicles going over this section breaks the pavement and the asphalt is forced out.

– Potholes are normally investigated within specified service level timelines for each road classification. For instance, potholes that pose a safety hazard on an expressway are addressed within 24 hours while potholes on an arterial road are investigated within four days. When there are large numbers of potholes to be repaired, they are triaged based on size and repairs are prioritized according to the City’s approved service levels.

Members of the public can report potholes to 311 via the 311 Toronto mobile app, online at http://www.toronto.ca/311 or by calling 311.

The City has a comprehensive pothole repair program with a Toronto City Council approved budget of $5 million for 2024.

Pothole repair blitz crews comprise the same City staff who manage road maintenance, snow clearing, street sweeping and other maintenance and roadway safety work.

More about how the City manages potholes, as well as updated data on pothole repairs, is on the City’s Potholes webpage: http://www.toronto.ca/potholes.