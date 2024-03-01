Marine One Lands in College Station to Honor George H.W. Bush

(AGENPARL) – ven 01 marzo 2024 Alternate text

Howdy!

Mark your calendars for the week of June 12. A special celebration is being planned to commemorate the 100th birthday of our 41st president, George H.W. Bush, at the Bush Presidential Center at Texas A&M University in College Station.

A giant milestone in preparation occurred this week with the arrival of a Marine One helicopter frequently used by President Bush during his years in office.

It will sit permanently near the Union Pacific No. 4141 locomotive in a new pavilion that will open that week at the Bush Presidential Library & Museum.

Here is a



with more about the College Station arrival of Marine One.

Here is a link to more information about plans for the 100th birthday celebration and how you can help the George & Barbara Bush Presidential Foundation.

Texas A&M is honored to be the home of the Foundation, the Library & Museum, the Bush Family Gravesite, and the Bush School of Government & Public Service.

Aggieland is committed to promoting and preserving the Bush legacy of honorable public service for generations to come.

John Sharp

Chancellor, The Texas A&M University System

