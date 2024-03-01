Close Menu
Marine One Lands in College Station to Honor George H.W. Bush

Howdy!
Mark your calendars for the week of June 12. A special celebration is being planned to commemorate the 100th birthday of our 41st president, George H.W. Bush, at the Bush Presidential Center at Texas A&M University in College Station.
A giant milestone in preparation occurred this week with the arrival of a Marine One helicopter frequently used by President Bush during his years in office.
It will sit permanently near the Union Pacific No. 4141 locomotive in a new pavilion that will open that week at the Bush Presidential Library & Museum.
Here is a
video (https://t.e2ma.net/click/gavzwh/o4jl8e2b/gyhxgm)
with more about the College Station arrival of Marine One.
Here is a link to more information about plans for the 100th birthday celebration and how you can help the George & Barbara Bush Presidential Foundation.
Texas A&M is honored to be the home of the Foundation, the Library & Museum, the Bush Family Gravesite, and the Bush School of Government & Public Service.
Aggieland is committed to promoting and preserving the Bush legacy of honorable public service for generations to come.
John Sharp
Chancellor, The Texas A&M University System
