ICC Press Release: Venezuela I situation: ICC Appeals Chamber confirms the decision authorising the resumption of the investigation / Situation au Venezuela I : la Chambre d’appel de la CPI confirme la décision autorisant la reprise de l’enquête

(AGENPARL) – ven 01 marzo 2024 Version française ci-dessous

La versión en español está a continuación

Venezuela I situation: ICC Appeals Chamber confirms the decision authorising the resumption of the investigation

Today, 1st of March 2024, the Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (“ICC” or “Court”) delivered its judgment in the appeal of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (“Venezuela”) against Pre-Trial Chamber I’s decision of 27 June 2023 (the “Impugned Decision”). The Appeals Chamber, by unanimity, rejected the appeal and confirmed the “Decision authorising the resumption of the investigation”.

The Appeals Chamber in this appeal was composed of Judge Marc Perrin de Brichambaut, Presiding, Judge Piotr Hofmański, Judge Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza, Judge Solomy Balungi Bossa, and Judge Gocha Lordkipanidze.

Judge Perrin de Brichambaut read a summary of the Judgment in an open court hearing. He indicated that the Appeals Chamber rejected all six grounds of appeal submitted by Venezuela. In examining the grounds of appeal, the Appeals Chamber, among other conclusions, recalled its recent ruling, in the Philippines Judgment, that “the burden of providing information relevant to the pre-trial chamber’s determination under article 18(2) of the Statute remains on the State seeking deferral”.

The Appeals Chamber also considered that the focus of the Pre-Trial Chamber’s assessment was correctly on “whether Venezuela was conducting or had conducted any investigations or prosecutions of the same categories of individuals, that is alleged high-ranking members of the State security forces and pro‑government individuals, in relation to the relevant criminality”.

Furthermore, the Appeals Chamber discussed the issue of whether domestic investigations must cover contextual elements of crimes against humanity, such as the existence of a widespread or systematic attack against a civilian population or a policy. The Appeals Chamber considered that “the legal interests protected by each crime can be discerned by reference to the elements of that specific crime”. It also found that in order to pursue the legal interests protected by crimes against humanity, a State, which, like Venezuela, has not incorporated crimes against humanity in its domestic law, while not required to investigate the alleged criminal acts under the legal qualification of crimes against humanity, must nevertheless investigate the factual allegations underpinning the contextual elements of such crimes”. The Appeals Chamber highlighted that while the Rome Statute does not expressly impose an obligation on States Parties to incorporate the crimes against humanity in their domestic legislation, “such incorporation may facilitate the fulfilment of their duty” to exercise criminal jurisdiction over “those responsible for international crimes”.

On other issues, the Appeals Chamber considered that Venezuela misrepresented the Impugned Decision and made unsubstantiated arguments on other points.

Background: Venezuela ratified the Rome Statute on 7 June 2000. On 27 September 2018, the Office of the Prosecutor received a referral from a group of States Parties to the Rome Statute, namely the Republic of Argentina, Canada, the Republic of Colombia, the Republic of Chile, the Republic of Paraguay, and the Republic of Peru, regarding the situation in the Venezuela since 12 February 2014. On 3 November 2021, the Prosecution announced that the preliminary examination had been concluded with a decision to proceed with investigations.

On 21 April 2022, the Prosecution notified the Pre-Trial Chamber that it had received a request from Venezuela to defer the Office’s investigations in favour of the actions carried out by the national authorities of Venezuela, pursuant to article 18(2) of the Rome Statute. On 1 November 2022, the Prosecution filed a request before the Pre-Trial Chamber seeking authorisation to resume the investigation in this Situation. On 27 June 2023, Pre-Trial Chamber I issued its decision authorising the ICC Prosecution to resume its investigation in the situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Judgment on the appeal of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela against Pre-Trial Chamber I’s “Decision authorising the resumption of the investigation pursuant to article 18(2) of the Statute”

Summary of the Judgment read in Court

Audio-visual Materials:

• YouTube (for viewing): English; French; Spanish

For further information on this situation, check here

Situation au Venezuela I : la Chambre d’appel de la CPI confirme la décision autorisant la reprise de l’enquête

Aujourd’hui, le 1er mars 2024, la Chambre d’appel de la Cour pénale internationale (« CPI » ou « la Cour ») a rendu son arrêt relatif à l’appel interjeté par la République bolivarienne du Venezuela (« le Venezuela ») contre la décision de la Chambre préliminaire I du 27 juin 2023 (« la Décision attaquée »). À l’unanimité, la Chambre d’appel a rejeté l’appel et confirmé la décision autorisant la reprise de l’enquête.

La Chambre d’appel était composée du juge Marc Perrin de Brichambaut, juge président, du juge Piotr Hofmański, de la juge Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza, de la juge Solomy Balungi Bossa et du juge Gocha Lordkipanidze.

Le juge Perrin de Brichambaut a lu un résumé de l’arrêt en audience publique. Il a indiqué que la Chambre d’appel avait rejeté les six moyens d’appel soulevés par le Venezuela. À l’occasion de leur examen, la Chambre d’appel a notamment rappelé qu’elle avait jugé récemment, dans la situation aux Philippines, que « la charge de fournir des renseignements utiles à la Chambre préliminaire pour prendre la décision visée à l’article 18‑2 du Statut continue de peser sur l’État demandant que le soin de l’enquête lui soit confié ».

La Chambre d’appel a également considéré que la Chambre préliminaire s’était concentrée à juste titre sur la question de savoir « si, s’agissant des crimes en cause, le Venezuela menait ou avait mené des enquêtes ou des poursuites concernant les mêmes catégories de personnes, à savoir des personnes présumées être des membres de haut rang des forces de sécurité de l’État et des personnes favorables au Gouvernement ».

En outre, la Chambre d’appel a examiné la question de savoir si les enquêtes nationales devaient porter sur des éléments contextuels des crimes contre l’humanité, comme l’existence d’une attaque généralisée ou systématique contre une population civile ou l’existence d’une politique. Elle a considéré que « les intérêts juridiques protégés s’agissant de chaque crime peuvent être déterminés par référence aux éléments constitutifs dudit crime ». Elle a également conclu qu’« afin de défendre les intérêts juridiques protégés s’agissant des crimes contre l’humanité, un État qui n’a pas incorporé ces crimes dans sa législation, comme c’est le cas pour le Venezuela, n’est pas tenu d’enquêter sur les actes criminels allégués en retenant la qualification juridique de “crimes contre l’humanité”, mais doit néanmoins enquêter sur les allégations factuelles sous-tendant les éléments contextuels de tels crimes ». La Chambre d’appel a souligné que bien que le Statut de Rome n’impose pas expressément aux États parties l’obligation d’introduire dans leur droit national la notion de crimes contre l’humanité, « une telle démarche pourrait néanmoins les aider à remplir leur devoir » de soumettre à leur juridiction criminelle « les responsables de crimes internationaux ».

S’agissant de certaines autres questions, la Chambre d’appel a considéré que le Venezuela avait déformé la Décision attaquée, ou qu’il n’avait pas étayé ses arguments.

Contexte : Le Venezuela a ratifié le Statut de Rome le 7 juin 2000. Le 27 septembre 2018, un groupe d’États parties au Statut de Rome — la République d’Argentine, le Canada, la République de Colombie, la République du Chili, la République du Paraguay et la République du Pérou — a renvoyé au Bureau du Procureur la situation qui prévalait au Venezuela depuis le 12 février 2014. Le 3 novembre 2021, l’Accusation a annoncé la clôture de l’examen préliminaire et l’ouverture d’une enquête sur la situation au Venezuela.

Le 21 avril 2022, l’Accusation a informé la Chambre préliminaire que le Venezuela lui avait demandé de lui déférer le soin d’enquêter à la faveur des actions menées par les autorités vénézuéliennes, en application de l’article 18‑2 du Statut de Rome. Le 1er novembre 2022, l’Accusation a demandé à la Chambre préliminaire l’autorisation de reprendre son enquête sur la situation au Venezuela, requête à laquelle la Chambre préliminaire I a fait droit le 27 juin 2023.

Judgment on the appeal of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela against Pre-Trial Chamber I’s “Decision authorising the resumption of the investigation pursuant to article 18(2) of the Statute”

Résumé de l’Arrêt lu en audience

Documents audiovisuels :

• YouTube (pour visionnage) : anglais ; français ; espagnol

Plus d’informations sur cette situation ici.

