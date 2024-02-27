Close Menu
Comunicato stampa – FS ITALIANE: IL CDA AUTORIZZA LA STIPULA DI UNA NUOVA REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

(AGENPARL) – mar 27 febbraio 2024 FS ITALIANE: BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESOLVES THE SIGNING OF A NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY
the overall size of the credit facility will be up to 3.5 billion euros
Rome, February 27th, 2024 – The Board of Directors of Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, chaired by Nicoletta Giadrossi, resolved today the preliminary activities to sign for a new backup facility, given the expiry in June 2024 of the current committed line.
The new Facility Agreement will be revolving, with a three-year duration (2024-2027), aimed at general purposes of the Group and will link KPIs to sustainability targets. The final size may reach a maximum of up to 3.5 billion euros.
Lenders will be selected in coming weeks.

