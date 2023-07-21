Live
venerdì, 21 Lug 2023 02:35
READOUT: Secretary Blinken's Participation in the EU Foreign Affairs Council

July 20, 2023
Secretary Blinken’s Participation in the EU Foreign Affairs Council
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participated virtually in the EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) today at the invitation of EU High Representative Josep Borrell. The Secretary underscored the EU is a partner of first resort for the United States in addressing the full range of shared global challenges. He emphasized the importance of continued U.S.-EU cooperation on support to Ukraine and the U.S. commitment to hold Russia accountable. The FAC and the Secretary also exchanged views on challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China, including the need to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
