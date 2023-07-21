(AGENPARL) – gio 20 luglio 2023 MONDAY: EPA, Congressmembers to Present UNM’s Southwest Environmental Finance Center with $4M Grant

(DALLAS – July 20, 2023) On Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation will present $4 million to the University of New Mexico’s Southwest Finance Center to help small, disadvantaged communities build capacity for water infrastructure. Speakers will include EPA Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance, U.S. Representatives Melanie Stansbury and Teresa Leger Fernandez, staff from the offices of Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján and Representative Gabe Vasquez, and University of New Mexico officials.

Funding for this grant comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a historic piece of legislation under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda.

WHAT: Environmental Finance Center Grant Check Presentation

WHERE: Centennial Engineering Center’s Stamm Commons

UNM campus

WHEN: Monday, July 24

Noon – 1 pm

WHO: U.S. EPA Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (NM-1)

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (NM-3)

Heather Himmelberger, Director of UNM’s Southwest Environmental Finance Center

