MEDIA NOTE: LGBTQI+ Special Envoy Stern’s Travel to Mexico City 

July 19, 2023

LGBTQI+ Special Envoy Stern’s Travel to Mexico City

On July 20, Jessica Stern, U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons, will deliver the keynote address at Victory Institute’s Conference of LGBTI Political Leaders of the Americas and the Caribbean in Mexico City, Mexico. Towards the conference’s 2023 theme of “Democracy Demands Equality,” participants will exchange best practices drawn from their shared experiences securing respect for the rights of LGBTQI+ persons in their communities and lay the foundations for advocating for equality in their countries of origin and across the Western Hemisphere.

As part of her trip, Special Envoy Stern will also meet with LGBTQI+ political leaders and civil society activists on the margins of the conference.

