Manitoba News Release: Manitoba Government Invests in Accessibility Projects at Schools

SCHOOL ACCESSIBILITY

PROJECTS

School Division

School

Description

Brandon

J.R. Reid School and Riverview School

Hygiene room and entry ramp

Brandon

Green Acres School

Hygiene room

Interlake

Stonewall Centennial School

Hygiene room

Kelsey

Scott Bateman School

Lifts and hygiene room

Lord Selkirk

Happy Thought School

Hygiene room

Louis Riel

Frontenac School

Hygiene room

Louis Riel

Lavallee School

Hygiene room

Louis Riel

Windsor Park Collegiate

Hygiene room

Mountain View

Mackenzie Middle School

Gym lift and hygiene room

Mountain View

Goose Lake High School

Elevator and hygiene room

Mountain View

École Macneill School

Elevator addition

Pembina Trails

Beaverlodge School

Library lift

Pembina Trails

Bonnycastle School

Elevator addition

Pembina Trails

École St. Avila

Elevator addition

Prarie Spirit

Prairie Mountain Elementary School

Hygiene room

Red River Valley

Sanford Collegiate

Hygiene room

Red River Valley

Starbuck School

Hygiene room

River East Transcona

Neil Campbell School

Elevator addition

Seine River

École Lorette Immersion

Elevator addition

Seven Oaks

Collège Garden City Collegiate

Elevator addition

Seven Oaks

Collicutt School

Hygiene room

St. James-Assiniboia

Athlone School

Hygiene room

St. James-Assiniboia

Ness Middle School

Elevator and hygiene room

St. James-Assiniboia

École Assiniboine

Hygiene room

St. James-Assiniboia

Lincoln Middle School

Elevator, ramp and lift

St. James-Assiniboia

Sansome School

Hygiene room

Sunrise

Hazelridge School

Stair lift main floor to gym

Swan Valley

Heyes Elementary School

Hygiene room and ramp

Winnipeg

École River Heights School

Hygiene room

Winnipeg

École George V School

Hygiene room

Winnipeg

Mulvey School

Elevator

Winnipeg

Garden Grove School

Hygiene room with overhead lift

Winnipeg

Kelvin High School

Hygiene room with overhead lift

Winnipeg

William Whyte School

Elevator upgrade