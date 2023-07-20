Manitoba Media Bulletin: Province Advises Traffic Signals to Be Temporarily Disabled on North Perimeter at Provincial Trunk Highway 6 July 20

(AGENPARL) – mer 19 luglio 2023 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

July 19, 2023

Province Advises Traffic Signals to be Temporarily Disabled on North Perimeter at Provincial Trunk Highway 6 July 20

– – –

Motorists Encouraged to Be Patient, Exercise Caution

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure advises intersection upgrades on the north Perimeter Highway at Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 6 will begin July 20.

A temporary traffic signal shutdown will be in effect July 20, from 9 a.m. for approximately 10 hours. During the shutdown, flagpeople will control the intersection. Motorists are asked to ensure they are adhering to construction signage and using caution while travelling through the intersection.

Residents and businesses located in the area should consider using alternate routes to avoid delays.

The intersection upgrades support the Manitoba’s government’s 10-year investment plan to support the roadmap of long-term improvements required to upgrade Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway to freeway standards. For more information on the multi-year strategy, visit https://gov.mb.ca/mit/myhis/index.html.

Current information about traffic impact can be found at www.manitoba511.ca/en/index.html.

