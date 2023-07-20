Manitoba Media Bulletin: Province Advises Rent Guideline Set at Three Per Cent for 2024

(AGENPARL) – gio 20 luglio 2023 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

July 20, 2023

Province Advises Rent Guideline

Set at Three Per Cent for 2024

Manitoba Consumer Protection and Government Services advises the 2024 rent guideline has been set at three per cent, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

The guideline is determined annually based on the Manitoba Consumer Price Index and applies to most residential rental properties including apartments, single rooms, houses and duplexes. Despite inflation being higher than three per cent, the rent increase guideline is limited by the Bank of Canada’s target inflation range of one per cent to three per cent. This is the first increase since 2021, as the rate was held at zero per cent in 2022 and 2023.

The guideline does not apply to the following:

– rental units renting for $1,615 or more per month;

– various types of social housing;

– rental units owned and operated by, or for, provincial, municipal or federal governments;

– rental units in buildings first occupied after March 2005;

– not-for-profit life lease units;

– co-operative units; and

– approved rehabilitated rental units.

Landlords may apply for an increase above the guideline if they can show the guideline will not cover cost increases they have incurred.

Tenants must receive written notice of a rent increase at least three months before the increase takes effect. For example, for a rent increase to take effect Jan. 1, 2024, tenants must receive notice by Sept. 30, 2023. With few exceptions, rent can only be increased once a year.

Landlords and tenants are encouraged to contact the Residential Tenancies Branch at 204-945-2476 in Winnipeg or 1-800-782-8403 (toll-free in Manitoba) to learn more about rent increases and other rights and responsibilities.

More information is also available at www.manitoba.ca/rtb.

