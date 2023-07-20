City Minute — Headlines from July 18-20

(AGENPARL) – gio 20 luglio 2023 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

SACRAMENTO COMMUNITY POLICE REVIEW COMMISSION, SPD HOSTING COMMUNITY MEETINGS TO DISCUSS MILITARY EQUIPMENT USE POLICY

The public is invited to attend and participate in the community meetings. Free food and childcare will be provided at both events.

INTRODUCING THE ‘STREETS FOR PEOPLE ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION PLAN:’ WHAT TO KNOW AND HOW GET INVOLVED

This effort will result in a new bicycle and pedestrian master plan beginning with an assessment of existing bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

SEE WHERE THE CITY IS OPENING RESPITE CENTERS THIS FRIDAY TO COOL DOWN

The City of Sacramento will activate the Outreach and Engagement Center (3615 Auburn Blvd.) and the Sam & Bonnie Pannell Community Center (2450 Meadowview Rd.) as weather respite centers.

A POTENTIAL NEW DOG PARK IN CURTIS PARK? HERE’S HOW YOU CAN PROVIDE FEEDBACK ON CONCEPT PLANS

As the City’s Department of Youth, Parks & Community Enrichment continues to explore opportunities for potential park renovations in the Curtis Park neighborhood, staff are now inviting community members to review concept plans and submit comments virtually.

