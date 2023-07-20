City Minute — Headlines from July 18-20

(AGENPARL) – gio 20 luglio 2023 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.
All stories are sourced from our blog, the Sacramento City Express
SACRAMENTO COMMUNITY POLICE REVIEW COMMISSION, SPD HOSTING COMMUNITY MEETINGS TO DISCUSS MILITARY EQUIPMENT USE POLICY
[City Hall](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h5a5de7b,49b2592,49b3569)
The public is invited to attend and participate in the community meetings. Free food and childcare will be provided at both events.
INTRODUCING THE ‘STREETS FOR PEOPLE ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION PLAN:’ WHAT TO KNOW AND HOW GET INVOLVED
[Streets for People](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h5a5de7b,49b2592,49b356b)
This effort will result in a new bicycle and pedestrian master plan beginning with an assessment of existing bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.
SEE WHERE THE CITY IS OPENING RESPITE CENTERS THIS FRIDAY TO COOL DOWN
[Cooling centers](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h5a5de7b,49b2592,49b356d)
The City of Sacramento will activate the Outreach and Engagement Center (3615 Auburn Blvd.) and the Sam & Bonnie Pannell Community Center (2450 Meadowview Rd.) as weather respite centers.
A POTENTIAL NEW DOG PARK IN CURTIS PARK? HERE’S HOW YOU CAN PROVIDE FEEDBACK ON CONCEPT PLANS
[Sierra 2 dog park](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h5a5de7b,49b2592,49b356f)
As the City’s Department of Youth, Parks & Community Enrichment continues to explore opportunities for potential park renovations in the Curtis Park neighborhood, staff are now inviting community members to review concept plans and submit comments virtually.
