Canada-Manitoba News Release: Governments of Canada and Manitoba Invest in Manitoba Workforce Foundational Skills

July 20, 2023

Governments of Canada and Manitoba Invest in

Manitoba Workforce Foundational Skills

To ensure Manitobans have the skills required to succeed in a changing economy, the governments of Canada and Manitoba are providing more than $3.5 million under the Skills for Success Program to support foundational skills and adult literacy programming, federal Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Minister Carla Qualtrough, Manitoba Economic Development, Investment and Trade Minister Jeff Wharton and Manitoba Advanced Education and Training Minister Sarah Guillemard announced today.

“There are deep pools of untapped talent in Canada, comprised of people who can help meet the labour market’s demands,” said Qualtrough. “These projects will help make sure over 1,740 Manitobans are empowered with skills to participate, adapt and thrive in the workplace. Through our partnerships with the provinces and territories, we’re building a stronger and more resilient Canadian workforce.”

The Government of Canada is providing the Manitoba government with more than $1.39 million to deliver a Skills for Success project through Manitoba Economic Development, Investment and Trade, which will support up to 1,740 individuals by:

– supporting Workplace Education Manitoba to develop modules and resources that incorporate the Skills for Success framework so individuals can participate in further learning, work and life;

– supporting Workplace Education Manitoba to also provide one-time training contributions to community employment agencies for new and expanded foundational skills programming opportunities to prepare individuals to meet on-the-job skills demands; and

– supporting Manitoba sector councils to deliver training to assist individuals who are looking for employment in the high-demand manufacturing and/or construction sectors.

“This important initiative helps enhance the readiness, skills and size of Manitoba’s workforce, which is essential to growing our economy. An increasingly sophisticated and complex labour market requires strong, resilient and innovative workers and this program ensures Manitobans fit that bill,” said Wharton. “Skills for Success also increases the number of workers who are job-ready, which in turn helps address the labour shortage holding back growth and productivity.”

The Government of Canada’s Skills for Success program is also providing more than $2.2 million to deliver a Skills for Success project through Manitoba Advanced Education and Training that will:

– provide additional support for Red River College Polytechnic’s Nurse Re-Entry program, which assists previously registered nurses educated in Canada and internationally to return to active practice; and

– support the renewal of Adult Learning and Literacy’s Manitoba Stages Framework content, which guides instruction for adult learners with diverse goals. New and revised bilingual course material will focus on the foundation skills of reading, writing, communication, numeracy and digital competency.

“Having key competencies sets individuals up for success in their work and personal lives and this program helps Manitobans, particularly underserved communities, acquire and hone the skills needed to thrive and reach their potential,” said Guillemard. “Skills for Success also strengthens the co-operation between organizations, helping to identify key competencies needed by local industries who require job-ready employees.”

The Skills for Success Program, launched in 2021, defines nine key skills needed to participate in work, in education and in modern society:

– adaptability,

– collaboration,

– communication,

– creativity and innovation,

– digital,

– numeracy,

– problem-solving,

– reading, and

– writing.

The Skills for Success Program provides funding to organizations, employers, provinces and territories to develop assessment and training tools and test, replicate and scale training approaches, with a focus on groups under-represented in the workplace.

Manitoba’s Skills for Success projects will run until March 2024 and will help address Manitoba’s long-term training needs for individuals, including under-represented groups such as youth, newcomers, Indigenous Peoples and people with disabilities.

For more information on the Government of Canada’s Skills for Success program, visit [https://canada.ca/en/services/jobs/training/initiatives/skills-success.html](https://www.canada.ca/en/services/jobs/training/initiatives/skills-success.html).

For more information on the wide range of labour market services available to Manitobans, visit https://www.gov.mb.ca/wd/ites/index.html.

