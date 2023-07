Canada-Manitoba News Release: Governments of Canada and Manitoba Announces More Than 3,700 New Child-Care Spaces in Schools, Post-Secondary Institutions

(AGENPARL) – gio 20 luglio 2023 Backgrounder

Approved Child Care Capital Expansion Projects in Public School and Post-Secondary

Institutions

Public Schools Approved for Child Care Space Expansion

Division

School

City/Town

Region

Division scolaire francomanitobaine

Division scolaire francomanitobaine

Evergreen

École Saint-Lazare

St-Lazare

Westman

Proposed

Spaces

École Romeo Dallaire

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

To be determined

Interlake

Flin Flon

Fort la Bosse

Interlake

Lord Selkirk

Louis Riel

Louis Riel

Mountain View

Mountain View

Mountain View

Pembina Trails

Pembina Trails

Pine Creek

École McIsaac School

Goulter School

Warren Elementary

To be determined

Dr. D.W.Penner School

Minnetonka School

Winnipegosis Elementary

Ethelbert School

Roblin Elementary

Beaverlodge

Westgrove School

MacGregor Elementary

School

To be determined

To be

determined

Flin Flon

Virden

Warren

Selkirk

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Winnipegosis

Ethelbert

Roblin

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

MacGregor

Northern

Westman

Interlake

Interlake

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Parkland

Parkland

Parkland

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Central

To be

determined

Winnipeg

Central

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Rapid City

Minnedosa

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Souris

Waskada

Anola

Lac du Bonnet

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Westman

Westman

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Westman

Westman

Eastman

Eastman

Glenella

Pinawa

To Be

Confirmed

Winnipeg

Central

Eastman

To be

determined

Winnipeg

Pine Creek

River East Transcona

River East Transcona

River East Transcona

River East Transcona

Rolling River

Rolling River

Seven Oaks

Seven Oaks

Southwest Horizon

Southwest Horizon

Sunrise

Sunrise

Turtle River

Whiteshell

Division scolaire francomanitobaine

Winnipeg

TOTAL PROJECTS: 36

Salisbury Morse Place

School

John Pritchard School

Radisson School

Polson School

Rapid City School

Tanners Crossing School

West St. Paul School

R.F. Morrison School

Souris School

Waskada School

Anola School

Centennial School

Glenella School

F.W. Gilbert Elementary

Two Schools– To Be

Confirmed*

Four Schools -To Be

Confirmed *

Up to 296

2,976

* Public school location to be confirmed with school division

Post-Secondary Institutions Approved for Child Care Space Expansion

Post-Secondary Institution

Campus

City/Town

Region

Assiniboine Community

College

Manitoba Institute of Trades

and Technology

Manitoba Institute of Trades

and Technology

Red River College Polytechnic

North Hill

campus

Pembina

campus

Henlow

campus

Notre Dame

campus

The Pas

Brandon

Westman

Proposed

Spaces

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

University College of the

The Pas

Northern

North

University of

Bannatyne

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Manitoba

campus

University of

Fort Garry

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Manitoba

campus

Université de Saint-Boniface

Main campus

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

University of Winnipeg

Main campus

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

TOTAL PROJECTS: 9

*School-age only, with capital funding provided by the Manitoba government.

Post-Secondary Institutions Approved for a Learning Lab

Post-Secondary Institution

Assiniboine Community

College

Manitoba Institute of Trades

and Technology

Manitoba Institute of Trades

and Technology

Red River College Polytechnic

University College of the

North

Université de Saint-Boniface

University of Winnipeg

TOTAL PROJECTS: 7

Campus

North Hill campus

City/Town

Brandon

Region

Westman

Pembina campus

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Henlow campus

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Notre Dame campus

The Pas

Winnipeg

The Pas

Winnipeg

Northern

Main campus

Main campus

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Winnipeg

Winnipeg