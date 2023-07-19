Your IMF Update: Country Report No. 2023/266 – Kenya

(AGENPARL) – mer 19 luglio 2023 [IMF Country Reports](http://www.imf.org/external/pubs/cat/scr1_sp.aspx?s_year=1997&e_year=2012&brtype=default)

[Country Report No. 2023/266 : Kenya: Fifth Reviews Under the Extended Fund Facility and Extended Credit Facility Arrangements and Request for a 20-Month Arrangement Under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility, Requests for Extension, Rephasing, and Augmentation of Access, Modification of a Performance Criterion, Waiver of Applicability for Performance Criteria and Waiver of Nonobservance for a Performance Criterion, and Monetary Policy Consultation Clause-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Kenya](http://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2023/07/19/Kenya-Fifth-Reviews-Under-the-Extended-Fund-Facility-and-Extended-Credit-Facility-536772?cid=em-COM-123-46927)

JULY 19, 2023

The Kenyan economy faces multiple near-term challenges—including limited fiscal and external buffers, elevated cost of living, exchange rate pressures, tight financial conditions—while global headwinds are weighing on activity. Tackling these challenges and ensuring a steady reduction of Kenya’s debt and debt vulnerabilities will require addressing difficult policy trade-offs with mutually reinforcing policies and carefully prioritizing the authorities’ “bottom-up” reform agenda. Downside risks to the program baseline are significant in the near term from elevated uncertainty in major economies’ outlook and in the event of insufficient policy actions to sustainably address the FX market dislocation, elevated inflation, and emerging slowdown in tax revenues.

