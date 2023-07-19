Manitoba News Release: Manitoba Government Invests More Than $67 Million in Social Housing Projects

(AGENPARL) – mer 19 luglio 2023 [Manitoba Media Notice]

July 19, 2023

Manitoba Government Invests More Than $67 Million in

Social Housing Projects

Significant, Strategic Investments Will Support Long-term

Sustainability of Public Housing: Teitsma, Squires

The Manitoba government is investing more than $67 million to support 89 Manitoba Housing capital projects across the province, Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister James Teitsma and Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced today.

“Since our government came into office in 2016, we have invested $296 million in major capital improvements to Manitoba Housing properties,” said Teitsma. “We continue to make significant, strategic investments to upgrade existing buildings and build new units toward the ultimate goal that all Manitobans have access to safe, suitable housing.”

The funding will improve social housing throughout Manitoba by supporting 89 active projects including exterior retrofits, fire and life-safety equipment upgrades, mechanical, structural and security improvements, interior renovations, and repairs to driveways, parking lots and walkways. The investment is also supporting the construction of a six-family housing complex in the Lavallee area of Winnipeg, the ministers noted.

“Ensuring that we continue to invest in our existing housing portfolio is critical to preventing homelessness,” said Squires. “This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to providing safe, quality and affordable housing for those of low to moderate incomes and those with specialized needs.”

Some of the key projects supported this year with the $67 million are in the following communities:

– Brandon – substantial building envelope and site upgrades to Grand Valley Place;

– Churchill – furnace conversion and interior upgrades at multiple sites;

– Cormorant – upgrades to driveway, parking lots and walkways;

– Dauphin – roof replacement and mechanical, electrical and ventilation upgrades to Happy Haven Lodge;

– Flin Flon – unit refreshes at multiple properties;

– Grand Rapids – exterior and interior renovations of housing units;

– Portage la Prairie – exterior retrofit renovations, mechanical and site upgrades;

– Selkirk – plumbing line upgrades, site upgrades and mechanical, electrical, exterior and interior renovations;

– Sheridon – exterior and interior renovations;

– St-Lazare – parking lot and sidewalk repairs;

– Swan River – mechanical and site upgrades;

– The Pas – multiple unit refresh upgrades;

– Virden – site upgrades, fencing, HRV, exterior and interior renovations;

– Wanless – exterior and interior renovations; and

– Winnipeg – significant exterior refresh upgrades at multiple sites including building envelopes and mechanical, structural and site upgrades.

As part of this commitment, the Manitoba government entered a bilateral agreement with the federal government under the National Housing Strategy in 2019 and agreed to repair 5,470 units of community housing by 2027-28.

“We are proud to announce we have achieved more than double our original commitment,” said Squires. “We are just past the halfway point and more than 12,000 units have already benefited from repairs and renovations.”

To learn more about the Manitoba Homelessness Strategy, A Place for Everyone,visit: https://gov.mb.ca/fs/homelessness/pubs/homelessness_strategy.pdf.

