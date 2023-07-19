Manitoba News Release: Manitoba Government Increases Funding to Enhance Fight against Chronic Wasting Disease

(AGENPARL) – mer 19 luglio 2023 [Manitoba Media Notice]

July 19, 2023

Manitoba Government Increases Funding to Enhance Fight against Chronic Wasting Disease

– – –

Additional $880,000 Investment Will Increase Testing and Staff Capacity to Monitor and Prevent Spread of Fatal Wildlife Disease: Nesbitt

The Manitoba government is investing an additional $880,000 to help prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD), Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt announced today.

“Chronic wasting disease is a significant threat to the health of Manitoba’s wildlife and our collective efforts in conservation, and we continue to take action to contain and eradicate its spread within the province,” said Nesbitt. “This additional investment will expand testing capacity, with a goal of reducing processing times for the 2023 hunting season. Testing more animals more often is critical to detecting the disease early and developing effective strategies to protect wildlife populations for the future.”

CWD is an incurable, fatal disease that affects members of the deer family (cervids) including mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, moose and caribou. Animals infected with CWD may appear healthy until the later stages of the disease. If the disease spreads and becomes endemic to Manitoba, there is a serious risk that CWD will threaten the health of all cervid populations in Manitoba.

To support early detection of CWD and respond to identified cases, Budget 2023 provided an additional $880,000 to increase the capacity of Manitoba’s mandatory sample program and reduce the turnaround time of test reports to mitigate human and animal health risks, the minister noted. This additional funding will also be used to increase staff capacity including another wildlife biologist position to support enhanced prevention, surveillance and monitoring.

“Manitoba hunters take chronic wasting disease and its prevention seriously,” said Carly Deacon, directing manager, Manitoba Wildlife Federation. “The increased funding and staffing levels will certainly assist with improving the CWD surveillance programs.”

A total of 22 positive cases have been identified since CWD was first detected in Manitoba in 2021. Cases were identified from mandatory biological sampling submissions of hunter-harvested animals as well as animals harvested by Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development staff as part of ongoing CWD management efforts. The Department of Natural Resources and Northern Development anticipates the number of cases will rise as further testing is completed.

The 2022-23 hunting season saw a substantial increase in biological sampling submissions – up to 6,000, compared to an average of 1,000 before CWD was discovered in Manitoba. The Manitoba government is reviewing the CWD surveillance program efforts to simplify sample and data submission, streamline sample processing and provide more opportunities for hunters to engage in the program.

CWD is not known as a human health risk but Health Canada has recommended that meat from a CWD-infected animal not be consumed. It is mandatory for licensed hunters in areas where CWD is a concern to have harvested animals tested, practise safe carcass-handling protocols and avoid consumption of any animal that has tested positive for CWD. Samples results from harvested animals will be posted, once available, at www.gov.mb.ca/nrnd/fishwildlife/wildlife/cwd-results/cwd-results.html.

For more information, visit www.manitoba.ca/cwd.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-451-7109.