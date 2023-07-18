(AGENPARL) – mar 18 luglio 2023 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario Welcomes $100 Million Manufacturing Investment

Siltech Corporation expansion will create good-paying jobs in Fort Erie

July 18, 2023

FORT ERIE — The Ontario government is welcoming a $100 million investment by Siltech Corporation, an Ontario manufacturer of specialty silicone used in the personal care, automotive, agriculture, pulp and paper, and oil and gas industries. The investment, to build a new manufacturing facility in Fort Erie, will create 51 good-paying jobs.

“As we continue to grow the manufacturing sector in our province, we’re thrilled to see Ontario companies like Siltech invest in their expansion,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “We’re creating the conditions for long-term economic growth that will create more good jobs and opportunities for workers and businesses across the province. Congratulations, Siltech, on this exciting project, and thank you for choosing Ontario and contributing to our province’s dynamic and growing manufacturing sector.”

“Siltech is excited to be building in Fort Erie,” said Dag Enhorning, President of Siltech. “We are a proud Canadian company and look forward to many years of growth in this community.”

Quick Facts

– The government launched the Regional Development Program for Eastern and Southwestern Ontario in November 2019. Businesses and municipalities can get financial support and guided access to a range of complementary services and supports.

Quotes

“Our government is building a strong Niagara and strengthening our local economy by supporting key investments in communities like Fort Erie. The local strategic investment by Siltech Corporation will grow manufacturing and create more good-paying jobs for workers and families right across Niagara.”

– Sam Oosterhoff

MPP for Niagara West

“Congratulations to Siltech Corporation on this exciting project and for recognizing the immense potential that Fort Erie offers to businesses. On behalf of Town Council, I extend our gratitude for their commitment to the continued economic growth of Fort Erie, Niagara, and Ontario. This remarkable $100 million investment here in Fort Erie, with the support of the Province, Region, and municipality, will create much-needed employment opportunities and is a testament to Siltech’s unwavering confidence in our vibrant community. By choosing Fort Erie, Siltech becomes an integral part of our thriving manufacturing landscape, paving the way for further growth and prosperity. This investment sets a shining example for others and reinforces the bright future that lies ahead for our community.”

– Wayne H. Redekop

Mayor of the Town of Fort Erie

“Siltech is a highly valued and welcome addition to Fort Erie’s established and diversified manufacturing sector. We would like to graciously thank Siltech for their investment and commitment to the Fort Erie community.”

– Caralee Grummett

Manager of Economic Development and Tourism Services, Town of Fort Erie

Additional Resources

Media Contacts

