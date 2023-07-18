Learn gardening tips and water efficiency this Saturday at the Water Wise Garden Showcase

(AGENPARL) – mar 18 luglio 2023 Learn how to be “water wise” at this garden showcase event on July 22
[RSVP](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h5a25da7,499a7c5,4998d5e)
Learn about gardening and watering wisely, this Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the [Water Wise Garden Showcase](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h5a25da7,499a7c5,4998d5f) (1395 35th Ave.)
The showcase will feature experts on efficient irrigation practices, landscape designers, plant nurseries, educational talks, and information on City water-saving rebates.
FEATURED VENDORS:
– Save Our Water
– Hunter Industries
– Green Acres
– Mother Natives Plant Nursery
– California Native Plant Society, Sacramento Chapter
– UC Master Gardeners of Sacramento County
– Brodeur Landscapes
– Water Wise Landscapes
– Ecological Systems Design
– Living Systems Landscape
– City of Sacramento Water Conservation
– City of Sacramento Recycling & Solid Waste
