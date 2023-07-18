Learn gardening tips and water efficiency this Saturday at the Water Wise Garden Showcase

(AGENPARL) – mar 18 luglio 2023 Learn how to be “water wise” at this garden showcase event on July 22

[RSVP](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h5a25da7,499a7c5,4998d5e)

Learn about gardening and watering wisely, this Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the [Water Wise Garden Showcase](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h5a25da7,499a7c5,4998d5f) (1395 35th Ave.)

The showcase will feature experts on efficient irrigation practices, landscape designers, plant nurseries, educational talks, and information on City water-saving rebates.

FEATURED VENDORS:

– Save Our Water

– Hunter Industries

– Green Acres

– Mother Natives Plant Nursery

– California Native Plant Society, Sacramento Chapter

– UC Master Gardeners of Sacramento County

– Brodeur Landscapes

– Water Wise Landscapes

– Ecological Systems Design

– Living Systems Landscape

– City of Sacramento Water Conservation

– City of Sacramento Recycling & Solid Waste