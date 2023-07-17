MTC Announces Sanaz Toossi as 2023-2024 Judith Champion Playwriting Fellow

(AGENPARL) – lun 17 luglio 2023 [https://photos.smugmug.com/BBB-Letterhead/n-SrRjVn/i-XjkDxcz/0/M/i-XjkDxcz-M.jpg]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 17, 2023

Manhattan Theatre Club Announces

2023-2024 Judith Champion Playwriting Fellowship Recipient Sanaz Toossi

Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Chris Jennings (Executive Director) are pleased to announce Pulitzer Prize winner Sanaz Toossi as the 2023-2024 recipient of the Judith Champion Playwriting Fellowship, which is awarded by MTC annually.Fully supported by the late Judith Champion, philanthropist and former MTC Patron, the Fellowship provides artistic and financial resources to one playwright each season to write and develop a new commissioned play while in residence at MTC. Fellowship recipients participate in the life of the institution in a manner tailored to their strengths and interests. In addition to a commission, the recipient is provided with a living allowance, access to office and rehearsal space, a ticket stipend, and a developmental workshop of at least one play during their fellowship year. Toossi succeeds the inaugural, 2022-23 Fellow, Zora Howard.

MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow said, “Judith Champion was a passionate believer in the power of the arts who wanted to make it possible for the most talented writers in the theatre to continue to practice their craft and to have their voices heard. Her generosity will have a lasting impact on the American theatre and all of us at MTC are grateful to be able to play a part in that.”

“We are thrilled to be deepening our relationship with the exceptionally gifted Sanaz Toossi through the Judith Champion Playwriting Fellowship,” said Scott Kaplan, MTC’s Director of Play Development. “We have the deepest admiration for Sanaz’s artistry and are over the moon to be collaborating with her during the second year of this vital program.”

The 2022-23 season marked Lynne Meadow’s 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB. Meadow was joined in summer 2023 by Chris Jennings, MTC’s new Executive Director. MTC’s mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented over five decades of award-winning theatrical productions, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most promising new as well as seasoned, accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights.Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important corollary to MTC’s work, reaching thousands of students and educators worldwide each season.

