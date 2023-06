(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON lun 12 giugno 2023 The Justice Department, together with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), announced today that the United States has resolved a case against Microsoft Corp. regarding its practices for collecting and retaining personal information from children who use Microsoft’s Xbox Live service.

Fonte/Source: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/microsoft-agrees-pay-20-million-civil-penalty-alleged-violations-children-s-privacy-laws