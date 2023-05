(AGENPARL) – LONDON mar 23 maggio 2023 A gross misconduct hearing heard that former PC Samantha Lee provided misleading information to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, and also failed to properly investigate allegations that Couzens exposed himself.

