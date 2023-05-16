Update from GOV.UK for: Melanie Dales appointed Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) Chief Constable

(AGENPARL) – mar 16 maggio 2023 Update from GOV.​UK for: News and communications Melanie Dales appointed Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) Chief Constable Page summary: The MOD Chief Operating Officer, Nina Cope, has announced the appointment of Melanie Dales as MDP Chief Constable. Chang…

[Melanie Dales appointed Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) Chief Constable](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/melanie-dales-appointed-ministry-of-defence-police-mdp-chief-constable?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=49b99dd1-c1a9-4435-bccb-2b6ad1e6216a&utm_content=immediately)

The MOD Chief Operating Officer, Nina Cope, has announced the appointment of Melanie Dales as MDP Chief Constable.

First published.

9:24am, 16 May 2023

